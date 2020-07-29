Alkame Holdings, Inc. Receives its First Ice Blue Hand Sanitizer Purchase Order

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company has announced today thru its wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary, Bell Food, and Beverage, Inc. that it had received its first Purchase Order for 250,000 16.9 oz. bottles of Alkame’s newly formulated ice-blue gel hand sanitizer.

Alkame’s newest hand sanitizer formula had taken several months to develop and formulate and consists of a blue gel made with a Menthol & Eucalyptus scent that contains Aloe Vera for softening the effective 75 percent Ethyl Alcohol.

Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO stated, “We continue to focus on profitable revenue streams that can increase overall shareholder value. We see the hand sanitizer space as one of these areas. We are excited about this first Purchase Order with our new formula and we have been responding to an increasing number of requests for more hand sanitizer products. We are confident that Alkame will be announcing several orders over the coming months. It is what everyone is after, a cool blue scent and formula, with all the bubbles suspended and compliant in all areas. Management is extremely excited about this business opportunity.”

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, liquid hemp products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company’s contracts, the Company’s liquidity position, the Company’s ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599383/Alkame-Holdings-Inc-Receives-its-First-Ice-Blue-Hand-Sanitizer-Purchase-Order