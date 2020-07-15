American IRA Discusses the Reasons Investors Like Self-Directed Roth IRAs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Why do investors like Self-Directed Roth IRAs? Some of those reasons extend to why investors like Roth IRAs in the first place. Roth IRAs allow investors to generate tax-free earnings, using after-tax money to build a substantial amount of wealth for retirement. Since the money invested is already taxed, and the growth is not taxed, investors who reach retirement age are then able to take their investments out of the retirement account in the form of tax-free distributions.

But why Self-Directed Roth IRAs? According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, there are some additional benefits to holding a Self-Directed Roth IRA. One of those benefits is the possibility of variety and diversification. Said the post: “Using a Self-Directed model, investors can use their Roth IRA to hold money in different assets like real estate, precious metals, even tax liens.”

That means that investors can turn to a Self-Directed Roth IRA-still using all of the power that a Roth IRA has-and implement it for a personal retirement strategy that uses a broad range of diversification. Holding assets as wide-ranging as real estate and precious metals might not be a realistic strategy with a traditional retirement setup. But many investors are finding that diversification doesn’t just help lessen risk but increases peace of mind for retirement.

The post also details the specific advantages of a Roth IRA, such as the liquidity of holding a Roth IRA. “Because you’re investing after-tax dollars in a Roth IRA, you might be surprised to find out just how liquid the funds within a Roth IRA can be,” the post noted. It is very easy for investors to withdraw previous contributions, since these contributions have already come from taxable money.

“A Roth IRA is a powerful tool,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “But that’s not all. A Self-Directed Roth IRA opens a lot of possibilities for investors-and the more they’re aware of these possibilities, the better they can build a retirement plan that works for them.”

