American IRA Releases Post on the Advantages of a Brokerage Account IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2020 / With the stock market in turmoil to start the year, many investors are looking for ways they can use retirement accounts to immediately boost their returns. This is a great idea for many, as retirement accounts offer tax protections that help investors realize more yield on their money. But one key question-whether retirement investors can use a brokerage account within a Self-Directed IRA-is a hinge point for many.

That is why American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, recently took to its blog to explain. Holding a brokerage account within a Self-Directed IRA can be a powerful way to build wealth, the post argued, because it offers several distinct advantages. For example, rather than investors being forced to choose from a limited number of fund options, a brokerage account opens a wider range of possible investments that the IRA holder can use. This could potentially lead to a more diversified portfolio.

The post listed three distinct advantages of holding a brokerage account within a Self-Directed IRA: freedom, tax benefits, and diversification. The tax benefits are obvious, as they include the tax benefits associated with the type of retirement account that the investor is holding. But the ability to build a diverse portfolio with a brokerage account IRA is a powerful reason for investors to congregate to this type of arrangement, according to the post.

A Self-Directed IRA can also be used to buy up different types of assets, broadening the range of diversification available. “Retirement diversification can be much more than building a stock market portfolio,” notes the post.

Moving beyond one type of asset class is a powerful reason to use a Self-Directed IRA. But even a brokerage account within a Self-Directed IRA has powerful methods of increasing diversification aside from choosing mutual funds within the account.

