Amped Local an SEO Company Founded by Douglas James, is Named One of the 10 Best Local SEO Companies

FindBestSEO Recently Announced their List of the 10 Best Local SEO Companies for July, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Douglas James, Founder and CEO of Amped Local, is pleased to announce that his company was named by FindBestSEO as one of the 10 Best Local SEO Companies for July, 2020.

To learn more about Amped Local and the services that Douglas James and his team provide their valued clients, please check out https://www.ampedlocal.com/about.html.

As its name implies, FindBestSEO is devoted to helping people connect with the best digital marketing agency or marketers. They evaluate and rank the most outstanding companies that they can find in the SEO industry, using thorough analysis that looks at each company’s business practices and how they stack up against the industry standard.

“Amped Local is locally owned and a trusted San Diego SEO Company and Internet Marketing Consulting Service specializing in Search Engine Marketing for the city of San Diego, CA and San Diego County,” the article on FindBestSEO noted, adding that Douglas James and his team strive to be expert professionals for SEO, web design, Facebook marketing and other services.

Amped Local also offers lead generation services; as a company spokesperson noted, this is Amped Local’s most popular service, and involves custom designing sites that can be targeted for virtually any city.

The fact that Amped Local would make such an impressive list of the Best Local SEO Companies will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company.

Since the day that Douglas James first launched Amped Local, he and his team of experienced professionals have had one primary mission: to generate more leads for their clients with relevant SEO practices, while also using the best and most current internet marketing strategies.

“Our work increases web traffic and online brand awareness but our number one focus is to drive more target leads to your website that generate more sales on Google, Bing and Yahoo,” noted the company spokesperson, adding that the San Diego SEO experts from Amped Local are highly capable of growing businesses not only throughout the San Diego area, but also around the globe.

