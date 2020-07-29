Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Postponement of the Release of Annual Financial Statements and Related Disclosure due to COVID-19 related delays.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) (“the Company”), announces that there will be a delay in the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 (collectively “Annual Filings”) due to COVID-19 related delays.

On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required during the period from June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-505, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 and corresponding Instruments in the other jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings by no later than August 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI:CSE) is a provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting ASTI’s website https://aquariussurgical.com.

