Atari(R) Announces Missile Command: Recharged as Optimized Launch Title for Atari VCS(TM) Home Gaming and Entertainment Platform

Pulse-Pounding Re-Imagining of Iconic Arcade Game Missile Command to Launch with Enhanced Atari Wireless Classic Joystick Integration Exclusive to Atari’s New Retro-Inspired, PC/Console Video Computer System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / (OTC PINK:PONGF) – Atari® – one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers – and indie developer Nickervision Studios are excited to announce today that the most immersive version yet of Missile Command: Recharged™ will release as a launch title on the upcoming Atari VCS™ home gaming and entertainment system in fall 2020. As a reimagined, contemporary take on one of Atari’s most beloved titles, Missile Command: Recharged for the Atari VCS is optimized for the all-new Atari VCS’ Wireless Classic Joystick for a truly unique retro-modern gameplay experience.

How long can you hold off the aerial assault until your domain is decimated? It’s time to take command; launch the counter-missiles!

Based on the 1980 arcade classic, Missile Command: Recharged features a neon-lit retro aesthetic, dazzling new gameplay elements, and deliciously difficult gameplay designed for modern gamers and fans of the original, alike. Players must defend their cities by shooting down an endless barrage of missiles hailing from the sky. Swiftly aimed counter-missiles protect against the onslaught, and unlockable power-ups give players an edge at critical moments. High-intensity arcade action awaits fans of the original Missile Command and a whole new generation of gamers that enjoy fast-paced arcade goodness. Optimization for the Atari Wireless Classic Joystick adds an extra layer of excitement and immersion only available on the Atari VCS.

Watch the Missile Command: Recharged Atari VCS trailer here:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/MissileCommand-VCS-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/MissileCommand-VCS-DL

“Missile Command: Recharged is coming home to the Atari VCS where it belongs! It’s the perfect game to help kick-start our growing game and content library thanks to its retro roots and pulse-pounding gameplay that appeals to today’s gamers,” said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. “Utilizing the special features of the new Atari Wireless Classic Controller, Missile Command: Recharged will offer players an exciting arcade-like experience, complete with immersive rumble and LED effects that can only be experienced on the Atari VCS.”

Additional Key Features Include:

Atari Wireless Classic Joystick Support: Exclusive to the Atari VCS, players can relive their arcade adventures and enjoy enhanced mobility, unique immersive rumble and LED lighting effects synchronized with the action on-screen.

Exclusive to the Atari VCS, players can relive their arcade adventures and enjoy enhanced mobility, unique immersive rumble and LED lighting effects synchronized with the action on-screen. Powered Up: Don’t just target missiles – take aim at all-new power-ups to survive longer with defensive measures, missile speed boosts, or a screen-clearing special blast

Don’t just target missiles – take aim at all-new power-ups to survive longer with defensive measures, missile speed boosts, or a screen-clearing special blast Upgraded: The new powerup system takes points earned and allows them to be used to upgrade all aspects of gameplay to get an edge and achieve the highest scores

The new powerup system takes points earned and allows them to be used to upgrade all aspects of gameplay to get an edge and achieve the highest scores Shoot for the Clouds: Compete in global online leaderboards and aim to claim bragging rights as the top missile commander

Compete in global online leaderboards and aim to claim bragging rights as the top missile commander Achievements: Better yourself with each game played and work towards besting the toughest challenges!

Previously released on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux, as well as for iOS and Android devices, Missile Command: Recharged will launch digitally for the Atari VCS this fall through the Atari VCS Store, with additional games and content to be announced soon.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC/console hybrid platform inspired by classic Atari consoles and PCs. Like the legendary Atari 2600 did in 1977, the VCS is set to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install Windows or Linux operating systems via “PC Mode” and add mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of consoles and PC into one ultra-versatile device.

Launching in fall 2020, the Atari VCS lineup of systems, bundles, and peripherals are available now for preorder at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com at pre-release prices. The base Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx will retail for $299.99 USD, Atari VCS 800 “All-In” system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller ($59.99) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA. Atari VCS international presale dates will be announced soon.

A press kit with Atari VCS assets, screenshots, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/ATARI-VCS-PressKit.

A press kit with Missile Command: Recharged screenshots, a trailer, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/VCS-MissileCommand-PressKit.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Nickervision Studios

Nickervision Studios is a one-person development studio owned by Adam Nickerson and based in British Columbia, Canada. Nickervision Studios has created arcade hits like Bit Blaster, Ding Dong XL, and Orbt XL. Nickervision Studios’ games have been featured on Apple’s App Store ‘App of the Day’, Google Play’s ‘Indie Corner’, as well as the front page of Steam and top-selling charts on Nintendo Switch. Learn more at www.NickervisionStudios.com.

