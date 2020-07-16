Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Brokerage SVP, Lori Lane, Attends MarketNsight’s Virtual MarketWatch Event

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ Luxury Collection Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, issues an update on how her team has evolved and adapted their online strategies in the wake of COVID-19.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties recently sponsored MarketNsight’s virtual June MarketWatch event that addressed the current state of the Georgia housing market with predictions for the remainder of the year. Led by MarketNsight’s Principal, John Hunt, this event attracted audiences from all over the Greater Atlanta area and featured a panel discussion with local real estate experts, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ President and CEO, Dan Forsman, and Senior Vice President, Lori Lane.

The present Georgia housing market is experiencing a remarkable recovery both in terms of speed and volume. During the month of May, home sales were up 31% from the previous year, and the first three weeks of June 2020 are trending up 29% over last June. Additionally, 2020 new home permits and under contracts continue to project a strong upward trend, indicating a healthy market for builders and their customers. During the panel discussion, Forsman and Lane explain how Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties quickly pivoted to provide integrated services in the wake of COVID-19.

“Everything you learn in adversity ultimately becomes something that makes you better. We jumped in and embraced it, and I could not be prouder of my team,” said Lane. “Throughout this experience, we have been analyzing all the tools we currently use and have looked at what is working and driving traffic, so that we can create repeatable strategies. Our goal is to make the experience people have online so meaningful that when they arrive at a listing, they are prepared to make a buying decision.”

With the Georgia housing market exhibiting a positive incline, Luxury Collection is committed to continually find ways to take advantage of this opportunity and maximize the return on investment for clients, ultimately leading to more sales and listings for their agents. Although the team has a significant presence in the digital sales world, they also recognize the need for human interaction and have gone the extra mile to create a safe and healthy home buying experience.

“The real estate market in 2020 has truly come full circle,” stated Forsman. “We are now seeing a positive uptick in sales and inventory, and that is great news for our clients, customers, and the overall economy. I want to thank John Hunt for hosting this incredible event and for his continued support of our company and all of the services we provide for our clients.”

