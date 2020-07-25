Best Contact Finder Tools, News, and Reviews for Sales Prospecting in 2020, 2021 and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2020 / Sales prospecting has always been a struggle for many of us sales and business development professionals, yet it does not have to be, if you have the right tools. Finding a prospect’s contact information, whether a personal email address, business email address, direct office phone number, or even a cell phone number or mobile phone number to call or text a prospect, is 80% of the battle.

There are many top contact finding tools out there for finding sales prospects. These powerful time-saving tools will give you quality options on finding this direct contact info for filling your sales, marketing, business development, lead generation, demand generation, account management or enterprise pipeline of prospects and decision makers to communicate with.



Sales professional trying to find the best sales prospecting tools to use for finding emails and phone numbers of prospects. Image Credit: 123RF / Mikko Lemola.

Prospecting tools include Swordfish AI, ZoomInfo, DiscoverOrg, Lusha, ContactOut, UpLead, Clearbit, AeroLeads and Voila Norbert, just to name a few.

“What ZoomInfo does is help business-to-business (B2B) companies find their next customer,” said Henry Schuck, Co-Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, in a recent Bloomberg video interview.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) completed a successful initial public offering (IPO) recently. The ZoomInfo platform provides contact data used to help power marketing and sales campaigns when prospecting for new customers or clients.

“A salesperson’s job is to feed the beast, that is the sales pipeline,” according to LeadFeeder.com in their sales report 38 of the Best Sales Prospecting Tools for 2021.

Leedfeeder went on to say, “Like the sales hunters of old, you’re going to need the right tools to bring in the right customer. Sales tools that’ll help you move faster, gather intelligence better, and engage prospects in a way that helps you close more deals.”

What are the Sales Tools You Will Need for Business-to-Business (B2B) Sales Prospecting?

Sales prospecting is a job full of repetitive tasks. Using some of the best sales tools available, you can dramatically increase your efficiency, connect with more prospects in less time, and more importantly, close more deals than ever before.

“If you’re a salesperson, simplicity is your friend. You generally want to avoid complexity, because even if a more sophisticated system sounds good in theory, putting it into practice creates too much friction and slows you down,” said Steli Efti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Close.com, a CRM with built-in sales automation features for startups and small to midsize businesses (SMBs), and used by thousands of inside sales teams around the world.

In his well-crafted sales prospecting article 16 Free Online Sales Tools For Prospecting in 2020, Efti outlined new tools that will empower you to make more sales and close more deals.

Sales Prospecting Tools, Including:

How to Find Leads

How to Find Anyone’s Email Address

How to Find All Email Addresses Of A Domain

How to Get A Quick Briefing Of People Prior To Meetings And Calls

How to Write In The Right Tone For Each Prospects

How to Schedule Calls And Meetings Without Pain

How to Schedule Emails For Any Time

How to Easily Track and Share Sales Documents

How to Follow Up Like A Champ

What are Some of Your Favorite Sales Prospecting Tools?

There are many free websites out there to find a prospect’s phone number. The problem is you just might get what you pay for. “Free” can also mean inaccurate results often happening from these free phone number finder websites. Even some of the paid ones have the wrong information at times.

There are many reasons for wanting to quickly look up someone’s phone number, cell or mobile, it could be for personal reasons, business, or even both. Finding contact information on an individual does not have to be difficult, if you know what the best data tools are to use for speed and accuracy.

Which Website is the Best For Finding Phone Numbers of Decision Makers to Sell to?

Some of the top contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers include this compiled list of top phone number finding tools and websites: Pipl, Intelius, BeenVerified, Radaris, Spokeo, and Swordfish AI.

All are free to do a phone number look-up. However, most will charge you something to reveal and verify the phone number data after searching.

Summary of the Best Contact Finder Tools, News, and Reviews for Sales Prospecting in 2020, 2021 and Beyond

Do you have a success story of using sales prospecting tools?

What are your pros and cons of using these sales tools?

Do you know of other cutting-edge sales and prospecting contact finder tools we should add to the list, that others would benefit from?

Is there another top sales prospecting tool you personally use for finding phone numbers, cell phone numbers, mobile phones, or direct-dial office numbers?

Share your personal hands-on experiences with your go-to favorite sales prospecting tools. Please reach out to us at tools@campaignwriter.com and let others know about your experience using these or other top websites to find prospect contact information, phone numbers, or email addresses. Other sales representatives, account executives, sales and marketing professionals, and business development executives, would greatly benefit from learning more.

About Campaign Writer™:

Campaign Writer™ is a leading sales and marketing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns.

Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart, whose leadership has strategically built a 20-year career as a behind-the-scenes trusted Strategic Advisor, and go-to Business Growth and Marketing Strategist to high-profile companies, CEO’s, executives, celebrities, authors, speakers, business owners and professionals in multiple Industries, including construction, building, real estate development, automotive, technology, manufacturing, human resources, executive recruiting and others.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage the power of the written word, visit CampaignWriter.com or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598928/Best-Contact-Finder-Tools-News-and-Reviews-for-Sales-Prospecting-in-2020-2021-and-Beyond