Bitxoe Announces Launch of SafeBitcoin Escrow Platform to Protect Bitcoin Transactions

NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / One of the main concerns many have before using Bitcoin in a transaction is a lack of fund security. Bitxoe solves that problem in a simple and effective way with its new platform [in BETA] for Bitcoin escrow service.

Bitcoin is massively convenient and has truly transformed the way many people handle both special and everyday transactions. That said, a Bitcoin weakness, in certain circumstances, is the transactions not being refundable if something should not go as planned. The good news is now there’s a secure, fast, and simple way to protect against these issues, thanks to Bitxoe . Bitxoe provides a safe Bitcoin escrow service for user transactions. The automated process takes just three steps: Start a transaction, lock BTC in escrow, and then release them when all needs are satisfied. New users couldn’t be more excited about the new service.

“We are very happy to exceed our user expectations when it comes to having a Bitcoin escrow service to fall back on,” commented Devashish Biswas , founder of Bitxoe on the launch of the beta version of bitcoin escrow platform.

“We are a team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts so we know exactly what we would want in an automated bitcoin escrow platform to protect the buyer and merchant interests and that’s exactly what we are delivering. We look forward to becoming the go-to choice when there’s a need to make sure a service is performed or product delivered before Bitcoin can be safely released.”

The escrow service is easy to understand in both principle and practice. A bitcoin escrow is an arrangement between two parties where Bitxoe holds payment of the funds (Bitcoins) required to complete a transaction. The funds are kept secure until all of the terms of a transaction are met. Bitxoe moderator only steps in if there is a problem or dispute between the users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvW1sqaQOTQ

According to the company, over 99% of the transactions on Bitxoe are completed using its automated features, without any need for Bitxoe having to become involved further. When the vast majority of people know an escrow is being used and they won’t receive payment until fulfilling their obligations, they are quick to follow the agreement to the letter.

Setting up an account, load it with Bitcoins and starting an escrow transaction can be done in minutes. Apart from bitcoin escrow, Bitxoe also can be used to exchange cryptocurrencies as well as fiat currencies, making it P2P crypto exchange , allowing the users to swap with bitcoin. With this beta version of the platform, Ethereum [ETH], Tether [USDT], BitcoinCash [BCH], Litecoin [LTC] & Monero [XMR] can be exchanged with Bitcoin [BTC] while BTC/FIAT options are USD, EURO, GBP, JPY, INR & AUD.

“The cryptocurrency buyers and seller can start an exchange transaction with each other directly, while Bitxoe platform makes sure each party get their coins as per their transaction terms,” added Devashish Biswas.

The early feedback for Bitxoe has been positive across the board.

Chris S., from Boston, a crypto trader, recently tested the beta version of the platform and gave a five-star rating, “Having early access to Bitxoe escrow platform has been an amazing product experience. I often pay in Bitcoin for non-traditional things and in the near future, I won’t run into problems by paying too soon and then losing Bitcoin. Bitxoe going to be a game-changer for me! Fully recommended.”

Bitxoe is backed by a knowledgeable support team who are happy to answer any questions regarding their services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The platform’s escrow is 100% guaranteed. For more information be sure to visit https://bitxoe.com .

