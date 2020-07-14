Boxwood Partners Hires New Analyst

Kurtis Brown Joins Boxwood Partners, LLC

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Boxwood Partners, a middle-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kurtis Brown as the company’s newest Analyst.

“We are very excited to have Kurtis join the Boxwood team after working at The Vanguard Group in Philadelphia,” said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Boxwood full time, Kurtis was a Senior Derivatives Oversight Analyst at The Vanguard Group, where he performed mutual fund valuation and assisted with derivative trade execution. Kurtis graduated with his B.S.B.A in Finance from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business and minor in Latin American and Iberian Studies at the University of Richmond in 2017. While at Richmond, Kurtis was an infielder and two-year captain for the Spider baseball team. Kurtis is Series 7 and 63 licensed and is also a Level 2 CFA candidate.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Patrick, Brian and the Boxwood team after a great start to my career at the Vanguard Group. Boxwood’s stellar reputation and track record were a huge draw for me to make a transition into Mergers and Acquisitions advisory. I am looking forward to being a key contributor as Boxwood continues to expand its client base of impressive middle-market firms.”

The latest addition to the team comes as Boxwood Partners is expanding its list of engagements with leading middle-market firms. “Kurtis will play a key role as Boxwood continues to see strong deal flow in the middle-market. He has shown strong interest in joining the team for some time now. We are excited to bring him on board as we look to continue building the business and providing top-notch service to clients throughout the transaction process,” said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner. “We are excited to add Kurtis and continue growing the firm. We look forward to the contributions he will bring to the team,” added Brian Alas, Director.

