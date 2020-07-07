ByDesign Technologies Welcomes Greg Fink as Senior Vice President of Sales

Jerry York, Global VP of Sales will continue to focus on accelerating international growth and expansion plans

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / ByDesign Technologies, the leading provider of software for the direct selling industry, is pleased to announce and welcome industry leader, Greg Fink as Senior Vice President of Sales. Greg will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and delivering enhanced solutions to address client needs. Bob Hipple will continue to support the delivery of ByDesign’s technology roadmap in his new role as a strategic consultant.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales efforts to new heights,” said Daryl Wurzbacher, CEO, of ByDesign. “Fink’s direct selling business and software background will be a valuable resource as we strive to accelerate our growth year after year. We’re thrilled to welcome Greg to the team.”

Before joining ByDesign, Fink worked at Momentum Factor as the Vice President of Business Development, where he led the sales, marketing, and business development efforts.

“I am excited to join ByDesign Technologies, a company with such a strong reputation for being the innovation leader for the direct selling industry.,” said Fink. “I am looking forward to building on my vast experiences and tapping into my deep enterprise knowledge to continue to drive ByDesign’s growth in the market by delivering optimal client solutions.”

Greg is a well-known figure in the direct selling industry with more than 30 years of experience. The first 14 years of his career were spent in various capacities at Jenkon, where he was instrumental in the company’s growth. Within the industry, Greg has also held executive-level positions at numerous software and fintech companies.

“Greg has a proven track record of facilitating long-term business relationships with customers and industry luminaries. We’ve been busy this year expanding our leadership team, and Greg is another fantastic addition to our growing world-class team. His strong winning attitude, sales insight, and business expertise will complement and enhance ByDesign’s ability to meet the needs of our clients as we continue to provide the highest quality and most innovative products to the marketplace” said Scott Maher, CEO of Retail Success – the parent company of ByDesign.

About Retail Success and ByDesign Technologies

Retail Success is an Overland Park, Kansas-based financial technology company that provides custom software, retail technology, and electronic payments products. The company’s customers include brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce retailers, retail wholesalers, and direct sellers across a variety of vertical markets.

ByDesign Technologies is a provider of management tools for the direct selling industry based in Tampa, Florida. Since its launch in 2000, ByDesign has helped nearly a thousand companies grow their big ideas by leveraging The Freedom Cloud Solution as their direct selling software. As a result, ByDesign Technologies has empowered more than 10 million individuals to follow their dreams in the direct selling industry.

Corporate and Media Contact:

Linda Gulla

VP of Marketing

ByDesign Technologies

813-253-2235 x125

linda.gulla@bydesign.com

SOURCE: ByDesign Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596441/ByDesign-Technologies-Welcomes-Greg-Fink-as-Senior-Vice-President-of-Sales