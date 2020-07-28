Canadian Company Creates World’s First Biodegradable Bed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / After two and a half years of research, development, and testing, Vancouver based Horizontal Sleep is introducing a new, patented sleeping system that exceeds all other bed environmental and health standards. While almost beds are made with petroleum, polymers, plastics, chemicals, coils and carbon, HORIZONTAL is completely different. Its new bed/mattress is 99.8% biodegradable, made with replaceable parts, and designed to last a human lifetime. The change it heralds is certainly welcome.

THE NEED FOR CHANGE IS URGENT

The Bed and Mattress Industry is a major source of toxic pollution caused by near total reliance petroleum ingredients. In recent years, bed waste has exploded due to shorter product replacement cycles and marketing gimmicks. The Bed Industry, through the Better Sleep Council, the plethora of bed-in-a-box concepts, and large mattress chains, now makes beds intended to last less time than ever before. Product warranties are shorter and product returns have quadrupled. In the United States, nearly 10 billion pounds of mattress/bed waste is discarded every year. From 2010 to 2015 bed/mattress waste increased by 66% and it is accelerating. Western countries are now so overwhelmed, bed/mattress waste is surreptitiously exported worldwide by container to poor countries for dumping. The Bed Industry takes nearly no responsibility for the health and environmental catastrophe it has created.

Horizontal Sleep’s breakthrough bed design directly addresses the alarming increase in toxic mattress and bed waste. If toxic beds can be eliminated, illness and environmental harm can be vastly reduced. Horizontal’s positive impact will be felt well beyond the bedroom. Following Horizontal’s lead, it will become possible to significantly reduce exposure to the petroleum based plastic products and the shadowy fire retardants that fill our homes and characterize our petroleum-soaked lifestyles.

HORIZONTAL REDEFINES WHAT IS ACCEPTABLE

By introducing Four Biophilic design standards to consumer product design, Horizontal redefines what is acceptable for human health and environmental safety in the bedroom.

Horizontal Sleep’s founder Len Laycock says, “Design has to provide responsible solutions. It has to consider all the stakeholders. Horizontal provides a holistic solution for sleeping well in the time of Climate Breakdown.” He explains that Horizontal innovates on four needed product attributes:

1. 99.8% BIODEGRADABLE

The presence of DNA in our materials confirms they are: 1) Created by biological processes. 2) Already a design approved by Nature. 3) Contain valuable nutrients for future life. 4) Safely biodegrade. 5) Are not toxic petrochemicals.

2. REPLACEABLE PARTS

Horizontal aims to end consumer ‘throwawayism‘. Would you throw away a bicycle because it had a flat tire? Of course not. Replaceable parts extend longevity and anticipate future innovations. The Right to Repair supports the economic and environmental security of all people. The company’s eco-engineering and natural material choices make planned obsolescence, obsolete!

3. LASTS A LIFETIME

With Climate Breakdown upon us, all consumer products must be re-thought and re-conceived to reduce carbon and last longer. If consumption does not decrease, reducing carbon and methane emission will be impossible. We have to live with less, and live with better. A well-made bed that can be maintained and restored for all the days of your life means Horizontal may be the last bed you ever purchase.

4. ECO LUXURY

The Horizontal bed is so well made its comfort compares favorably too far more expensive beds like Duxiana, Hastens and Naturepedic. Unlike almost all beds, its design is lean, focused on optimal spine alignment and superior air flow from below. All materials are natural, carefully vetted, and there are no metal parts. Innovative bedding makes it easier to make the bed, with fitted sheets that simply and quickly button in place, and stay in place. Horizontal is a complete sleeping system that lowers the entry price for eco-luxury, and by virtue of its longevity, actually costs less than lower priced bed over a lifetime of enjoyment.

ABOUT HORIZONTAL SLEEP LTD

Horizontal is a consumer product technology startup dedicated to reducing consumption and solving problems caused by Climate Breakdown, of which sleep is one. The well-being, health and environmental safety of humans, their happiness, the protection of wild life and wild spaces, the integrity of Earth’s air, water and soil are all paramount and interdependent, because in this 21st century, you can’t sustain any one of these without the others. Accordingly, our business model considers all of these as our stakeholders.

The company has developed special expertise in the fields of natural material solutions, industrial design, manufacturing, marketing and sleep. The company has nurtured a network of technical resources to support its goals, including a successful association with University of British Columbia Wood Sciences Faculty and an international network extending to Europe, Asia and the United States. Horizontal Sleep Ltd was founded by Len Laycock, former Marketing Director of IKEA, entrepreneur, environmentalist and lover of good sleep.

