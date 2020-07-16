Cannabis Global Announces Breakthrough Discovery Enabling Potential for Development of Groundbreaking Infused Products in Emerging Cannabinol (CBN) Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) (“Cannabis Global” or the “Company”), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce the successful application of production techniques developed for Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) to another rare cannabinoid, Cannabinol (CBN), which the Company believes may have enormous unexplored upside growth potential as a new cannabinoid-based products market.

This breakthrough discovery results from continued work on the Company’s “Project Varin” initiative, a core research and development project the Company launched in January 2020 to manufacture new nanotechnologies, infusions and consumer products based on rare cannabinoids. To date, the project has yielded several important product development and production methodology breakthroughs that the Company believes will enable more effective commercialization of products based on rare cannabinoids.

“Our research team already proved our capability to produce high-quality polymeric nanoparticles and fibers of THC-V, but we also consider it important to be able to leverage our production techniques relative to other rare cannabinoids,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. “We are excited to report today the success of this effort, which comes in the form of the production of highly loaded nanofibers of CBN via our methods developed for THC-V. We believe this development allows Cannabis Global to more quickly expand our product portfolio as we continue to stake a claim in the rare cannabinoid sector, potentially unleashing underexploited growth potential in markets like CBN, with little or no real competition.”

The Company’s research team is nearing the completion of a subprogram of Project Varin designed to finalize high volume production methods. As part of this effort, manufactured CBN was successfully utilized, via the Company’s technologies, to produce highly loaded nanofibers. As an additional planned phase, the Company will seek to apply these established manufacturing protocols to other rare cannabinoids.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, “Project Varin has exceeded our most optimistic expectations. Our next phase of CBN research will involve the design of new and innovative products based on rare cannabinoid CBN. We plan to continue Project Varin throughout the second half of this year, while simultaneously launching our nature-based hemp infused products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. These will include our coffee products, alcohol replacement cocktail mixers, Hemp & Booch kombucha line and several other unique offerings, all based on the finest ingredients available.”

THC-V and CBN are not scheduled at the federal level. The Company’s THC-V products contain no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and no heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

