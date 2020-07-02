Celcuity Hosting Call on CELsignia Pathway Activity Test for Ovarian Cancer

Webcast on July 13, 2020 at 1 pm (ET)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced today that it will host a call to discuss its CELsignia pathway activity test for ovarian cancer on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The call will feature a presentation by Celcuity’s management team including CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Sullivan and Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Lance Laing, Ph.D. They will provide a corporate overview and an update on their 3rd Generation diagnostic platform including recent data presented at AACR for their first CELsignia Pathway Activity Test for ovarian cancer. The studies presented in the AACR e-poster characterize signaling activity in ovarian patient tumor cells and ovarian tumor cell lines and evaluate the oncogenicity of coincident abnormal HER2 and c-Met signaling in ovarian cancer tumors using an animal model.

The Celcuity management team will be available for a question and answer session at the conclusion of this call.

Click here to register for the call.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity’s proprietary CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. We are driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “intends” or “continue,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, expectations with respect to commercializing diagnostic tests, the use of cash, the discovery of additional cancer sub-types, the development of additional CELsignia tests, the uses and breadth of application of CELsignia tests, whether alone or in collaboration with other tests, collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and the outcomes of such collaboration, the outcome of the FACT 1 clinical trial with NSABP Foundation and Genentech, the outcome of the FACT 2 clinical trial with Puma Biotechnology and the West Cancer Center, the outcome of the clinical trial Puma Biotechnology and NSABP Foundation are fielding and for which Celcuity is providing services, clinical trial site approval activities and the timing of such activities, clinical trial patient enrollment and timing of results, anticipated benefits that Celcuity’s tests may provide to pharmaceutical companies and to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients and plans to expand research and development and operational processes. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section in Celcuity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

