Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces New Mobile App & Rewards Program

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks launched its new mobile app in partnership with Punchh for iOS and Android devices today. The app-based loyalty program, Charleys Rewards, provides a platform for customers to place orders on-the-go, and earn and redeem rewards.

“Charleys is on a roll,” said Brian Hipsher, VP of Marketing, “The brand is serious about improving all aspects of the guest experience. Our new app and online ordering platform are just the beginning. Our fans and franchisees will absolutely love this new program. Who doesn’t want to be rewarded for their loyalty?”

When customers enroll in Charleys Rewards, they’ll start receiving points for each dollar spent with the Cheesesteak brand. Accumulated points can then be converted to rewards dollars to be used on their next visit. Just for downloading the app, rewards members can look forward earning their favorite refreshing drink, including real fruit Lemonades, for free! Mobile app users will enjoy other perks like getting free food on their birthday and rewards member anniversary, earning points for referrals, and more.

The launch of the new mobile app and rewards program follows closely on the heels of the brand’s new online ordering platform. Customers can place pick-up orders either on charleys.com/Order or directly through the new mobile app. The brand anticipates these digital initiatives will drive customer loyalty and sales by providing new and convenient experiences for Cheesesteak fans.

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world’s favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

