ChartIQ to Rebrand as Cosaic, Sees Bright Future in Workflow Innovation

By bringing together ChartIQ and Finsemble, fintech company plans to lead the charge on revolutionizing end-user workflow for finance and beyond.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology company ChartIQ, today unveiled a new company name and logo, Cosaic, bringing together its charting software, ChartIQ, and smart desktop platform, Finsemble, under one brand. The name reflects the company vision of client collaboration and problem-solving, while solidifying its reputation as a workflow solution provider.

Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder said, “ As a multi-product company, and as the excitement about smart desktop technology and desktop interop continues to grow, we realize we have become much more than a charting company. We felt a rebrand is in order to reflect our commitment to inventing new and efficient ways to work.”

The company’s flagship product, Finsemble, and world-renowned charting solution, ChartIQ, will be housed together under the Cosaic umbrella and include a comprehensive set of technologies that promote application interoperability and create effective, action-oriented workflows.

“ For almost a decade we’ve championed the use of web technology to improve user experience, efficiency, and effectiveness across capital markets,” adds Schleifer. “ In the future, Cosaic will offer an even broader set of technologies to address workflow across our clients’ operations.”

To help Cosaic achieve its mission, Eugene Sorenson will now serve as Chief Product Officer. His decades of experience, from managing product strategy for foundational applications (including charts and graphics) to spearheading Bloomberg LaunchPad, gives him unparalleled expertise in both financial charting and desktop interoperability. With his guidance, Cosaic plans to double down its efforts to drive business growth and product innovation.

“ In the future, we’ll see much more collaboration occurring in fintech, with more open-source projects and the adoption of FDC3 standards,” commented Sorenson. “ We’ll see application providers focused on interoperability as the defacto standard because we can no longer work in disparate workspaces. Cosaic brings together best-in-breed applications allowing clients to build smart desktop solutions for their end users. We help our clients focus on their core competencies, not re-engineering and integrating their applications. Cosaic is here to lead the charge.”

The company will continue to operate its global offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong, with headquarters in Charlottesville, Virginia. To learn more about Cosaic, visit www.cosaic.io.

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ, the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble, the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers. Its interactive charts can be found on millions of screens around the world, with clients such as Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

Contacts

Anna Shearer



Phone: 434.284.1609



Email: anna@chartiq.com