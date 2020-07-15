Cohesity Data Management Platform Certified to Run on Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers

Cohesity Adds Fujitsu as a Technology Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity Inc. announced that Cohesity DataPlatform, a web-scale, software-defined data management platform, has been certified to run on Fujitsu PRIMERGY servers globally. Additionally, Fujitsu is now a Cohesity Technology Partner and has signed a reseller agreement with Cohesity Japan. This new relationship empowers joint customers to embrace a modern approach to data management that can accelerate digital transformations. This certified solution will be available starting July 20, 2020.

Data plays a key role in digital transformations. However, it’s critical that companies have the ability to easily manage their data in order to accelerate transformations in the digital era. Research indicates that organizations today are facing mass data fragmentation challenges due to the proliferation of siloed data assets across different systems and locations that prevent organizations from fully leveraging the data to their advantage.

Cohesity brings these disparate silos together through the Cohesity DataPlatform. Customers can use the same platform to back up, store, manage, and derive value from the vast majority of their data in the data center, cloud, or at the edge. By integrating Cohesity software with Fujitsu PRIMERGY servers, customers in Japan can benefit from a joint solution that can dramatically simplify data management and advance digital transformations.

“Fujitsu is happy to work in partnership with Cohesity to give our customers more choice in terms of state-of-the-art data protection while Cohesity supports our cutting edge PRIMERGY server platform,” said Koji Uchida, Head of Storage System Division, Fujitsu Limited. “Through this relationship, Fujitsu can provide our customers in Japan with a validated data management solution that makes it easy to back up, manage, and derive value from data – wherever that data is housed – whether that’s on-premises or in the cloud. It fits with our strategy and will play a key role in empowering Japanese customers’ digital transformation.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Fujitsu to usher in a new era of data management,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity. “Fujitsu is a leading IT services company that offers exceptional server technology to customers around the world. Cohesity offers a unique, software-defined, web-scale platform that radically simplifies data management. We believe that the collaboration with Fujitsu will support the digital transformation journeys of our joint customers and will empower businesses to embrace a modern approach to managing and deriving value from data.”

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform — spanning from data centers, to the edge, to cloud — and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform, making it easier than ever to back up and derive insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook.

