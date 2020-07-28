Cortney Fletcher, Founder Of eCom Babes Is Teaching Women How To Start And Grow An Online Ecommerce Business Of Their Own

Cortney Fletcher draws upon years of ecommerce experience to equip women with the tools and systems to effectively build, market and scale a massively successful ecommerce business.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Cortney Fletcher knew she wanted to lead a passionate, impactful life from a very young age. Originally from Boston, MA, Cortney grew up doing volunteer work that left her feeling inspired and fulfilled. She attended Phillips Exeter Academy all through highschool, an experience that not only challenged her academically but also exposed her to influential non-profits like Headstart, a coat drive dedicated to keeping children and families warm during harsh Boston winters. Volunteering with such charities furthered Cortney’s desire to build meaningful wealth in order to be able to give back to her community. Cortney went on to take the path that many of her classmates and peers were following, and enrolled in the University of Delaware to study Occupational Therapy. Cortney soon realized that this was not a career field she was passionate about and instead found herself simply going through the motions; uninspired and unmotivated, she turned to drinking and partying in times of boredom.

Mid-way through her college years, Cortney was exposed to network marketing for the first time. It was then that she realized that money is power and that she actually had the ability to create wealth for herself. This proved to be an awakening for her and she again felt the flutters of excitement and inspiration she’d experienced while volunteering in highschool. Deciding to take the leap and follow her instincts, Cortney dropped out of university, much to her family and friend’s dismay. Cortney found herself surrounded by disappointed people, with only a few dollars in her bank account, and desperate for a fresh start. She opened a credit card and bought a flight to California with her remaining dollars, determined to pursue the passion she felt stirring within.

However, the road to success was not easy, and Cortney would go on to spend the next 3-4 years working odd jobs, barely scraping by until she discovered the power and potential of ecommerce. Within a few short months of starting her ecommerce store, Cortney had dramatically increased her income and was able to quit all of her odd jobs to pursue ecommerce full time. Not long after, Cortney founded eCom Babes, the product of her desire to equip other women with the same skills that had granted her profit, freedom and the capacity to give back to the community.

Today, Cortney lives in Philadelphia and has helped over 1,000 women start and grow their own ecommerce stores with her powerful program. Ecommerce is only in its infancy, with infinite room to grow as the world becomes even more digital. Although Cortney’s own first ecommerce store was based upon selling jewelry, she is quick to advise her students that the product they sell is not nearly as important as how they put the pieces of the puzzle together. This understanding is the foundation of what she teaches in her course. She begins by helping students pick a niche and the product that they are going to sell. From there, it’s time to put the store together, she teaches all her students how to build a site on Shopify, the leading platform for online selling. Once a seller has their product and store established, their next step is to begin marketing to bring in customers. When starting out, the quickest way to bring in new customers is through Connective Ecommerce, a term Cortney has coined that entails utilizing social media and organic traffic to drive sales. After a student has experienced some success with connective ecommerce and began to prove out their product, they are ready to dive into the world of Facebook ads. Facebook adversisting can be time consuming and costly, so Cortney spends an entire week in her course just educating students on how to set up their ads for optimal success.

The program is a proven method, and she’s seen students scale from earning $2,000 dollars a month to bringing in $20,000 each month in just a few weeks.

Another student, Katherine, has been a part of eCom babes for one year. In April, amidst a pandemic, she had her most successful month, grossing over 100k in sales.

Cortney is adamant that eCom Babes is more than just a course, rather, it is a lifestyle. When a new student joins the course, they are opting in for much more than 6 weeks of training, instead they are entering into a community of like-minded, high achieving women from all walks of life, that are all striving for the same thing: success.

Furthermore, the course was created for all ages, and all experience levels. Corntey’s students range from absolute beginners with zero experience, to successful entrepreneurs who are looking to take their business to the next level. Ultimately, Cortney loves to see her students succeed and make incredible profits, but her real fulfilment comes from seeing what her students go on to do with their wealth and freedom. She loves connecting with women that are big thinkers and dreamers, determined to use their wealth to make a powerful impact on their communities. Cortney isn’t just in the business of equipping others to make money, rather, she’s here to build a movement of women who will change the world.

