COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis – Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Need to Increase the Storage Life of Food Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommercialRefrigerationEquipmentMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the commercial refrigeration equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Hoshizaki Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera FoodService, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Need to increase the storage life of food products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment might hamper the market growth.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Walk-in Coolers
- Display Cases
- Refrigerators For Drinks
- Ice-making Machines
- Others
End-user
- Retail
- Restaurants
- Hotels
- Catering Units
Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial refrigeration equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size
- Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market trends
- Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next few years.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial refrigeration equipment market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Hoshizaki Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera FoodService, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial refrigeration equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Walk-in coolers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Display cases – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Refrigerators for drinks – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ice-making machines – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Restaurants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hotels – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Catering units – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment
- Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products
- Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Ali Group Srl
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dover Corp.
- Hoshizaki Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Imbera FoodService
- Standex International Corp.
- The Middleby Corp.
- Welbilt Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
