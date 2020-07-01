CRM Management Joins Focus Partner Firm NKSFB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that CRM Management LLC (“CRM”), a boutique multifamily office and business management firm located in New York City, has joined Focus partner firm NKSFB, LLC (“NKSFB”), a Los Angeles-based multifamily office and business management firm.

Founded in 2002 by Carrie Malcolm, CRM provides multifamily office and business management services to clients in the entertainment industry. This transaction allows CRM to tap into NKSFB’s infrastructure, enabling the CRM team to focus more on client service. Through CRM, NKSFB gains additional talent and a stronger presence on the East Coast.

“Carrie has built an exceptional business over the years. Her commitment to providing personalized and thoughtful advice to her clients is core to our philosophy as well,” said Mickey Segal, Managing Partner of NKSFB. “We are excited to have such a great addition to our team and look forward to working together.”

“We are pleased that the CRM team has joined NKSFB,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. “This transaction creates substantial benefits and enhanced capabilities for both firms. It also demonstrates the value-added expertise and resources that we offer our partner firms to help them accelerate their growth.”

