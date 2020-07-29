Defense Technologies International Corp. Presents the New Website of Passive Security Scan, Inc.

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2020) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is proud to announce the launch of the newly redesigned Passive Portal™ website at www.passiveportal.com

www.passivesecurityscan.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/60718_5cf33d2ef41ac8dc_002full.jpg

The new site features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help our clients make informed decisions regarding their security scanning needs, in addition to comprehensive information on the Company’s three Passive Detection Portals:

► Passive Portal™ (Weapons Detection Only)

► Passive Portal™ EBT (Weapons and Elevated Temperature Detection)

► Passive EBT Station (Elevated Temperature Detection Only)

The new website features our new Blog section and an eCommerce store, which in addition to our Passive Portal product offerings, includes a full line of security accessories for one-stop shopping for all items you need to set up your secure zones. All purchases at our eCommerce store are secured by PayPal, allowing convenient payment options of credit card, debit card, or PayPal payments.

First Order and Shipment:

We are pleased to announce the delivery of the first Passive Portal Unit to San Diego, and the sale and shipment of an additional five Passive Portals to a client on the Eastern Seaboard.

Superior Quality of our Passive Portal:

As we continue to get further exposure and demonstrate our Passive Portal systems, at one such demonstration it was exclaimed by the attending parties as ‘A Flawless Performance’!

“When we started the process of updating our website, we had the main goal in mind to strengthen the Passive Portal brand, display our services and solutions better, and provide our clients with an improved experience with easy to understand information about our three Passive Portal™ systems. The three choices of systems will greatly enhance the security and safety of the public; furthermore, I am especially pleased with our first shipment to the Eastern Seaboard” said Merrill Moses, CEO. “The challenges facing today’s institutions are growing and ever expanding. We are thrilled to be able to offer the only safe, radiation-free solution available on the market today. There are enough risks we face daily already and we at DTII believe that reducing the radiation we and our families come into contact with – AND potential contagions… Result in the fact that our product is a preventative measure that we can all afford to embrace and ill afford not to.”

About Passive Security Scan, Inc.

Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI) is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology™ and our Passive Portal™ weapons and elevated temperature detection systems to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology™ was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal™ gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

