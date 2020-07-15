Director Tim Chey’s ‘JOURNEY TO HELL’ Movie Wraps Filming

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Production has wrapped on the high-profile movie, ‘JOURNEY TO HELL’ set to hit theaters nationwide in April 2021.

Based on the best-selling, highly-acclaimed classic novel by John Bunyan, the film is about a man who goes to hell and back, finding redemption in the end.

The producers tapped well-known faith-based director Tim Chey to direct the film. Chey’s previous films include ‘Freedom’ (Cuba Gooding, Jr., William Sadler) for Showtime, ‘The Islands’ (Mira Sorvino, John Savage, Lehi Falepapalangi), and Sony Pictures ‘Slamma Jamma’.

“My hope and prayer,” says Chey, “is this film scares people out of hell, not scares the hell out of people.”

At a time when 50% of Christians do not believe the devil exists, according to a recent Barna study, ‘JOURNEY TO HELL’ will show one man’s journey to hell where he discovers a real hell populated by real characters (Hitler, Nero, the Zodiac killer etc). The film will show how the Lord Jesus Christ can save anyone from the harms and schemes of the enemy.

“The film is very uplifting in the end,” continues Chey. “We have a happy ending compared to Bunyan’s version. But we show hell in all its darkness and hopefully will make people think of a literal Biblical hell.”

Over 9,000 actors submitted for ‘Journey to Hell’.

“Tim directed a home-run,” says the spokespeople for VGC Productions which produced the film. “We’re so proud of Tim and this film and believe it will also hit a home-run for God at the theaters next year.”

The film company is raising $10 million in advertising funds to take ‘Journey to Hell’ out to 2,000 theaters nationwide in April 2021.

“Hell is real,” says Chey. “And as CH Spurgeon said, ‘Hell is filled with many who were almost saved and he also said, more importantly, ‘If hell must be filled, at least let it be

filled in the teeth of our exertions, and let not one go there unwarned and unprayed for.'”

Chey also wrote and directed ‘David and Goliath’ filmed in North Africa and London, ‘Epic Journey’ for Daystar TV that took him to 29 countries, and ’20 Minutes’ which hits theaters in the fall.

“Journey to Hell”

In Theaters April 2021

