Distributed Solar Development Announces its First Strategic Project Acquisition

7.9 MW Community Solar Portfolio in Colorado Acquired from Oak Leaf Energy Partners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Distributed Solar Development has acquired a four-project, 7.9 MW community solar portfolio from Oak Leaf Energy Partners. Located in Arapahoe and Adams counties in the greater Denver area, the portfolio is DSD’s first third-party acquisition from a development partner as the company continues to expand its larger asset acquisitions strategy.

“ We’re thrilled to help strengthen Colorado’s economy with clean, reliable solar energy and are equally excited to complete our first strategic acquisition,” said Jon Morton, VP of Acquisitions at DSD. “ By combining our strong financial partnerships with growing market opportunities across the country, we believe DSD can immediately bring value to development partners and diversify our origination portfolio through new acquisitions. The Oak Leaf projects offer a unique mix of subscribers and we look forward to serving them and the surrounding communities for many years to come.”

The four projects will serve a combination of local corporate, municipal, and non-profit organizations. In addition, the projects will benefit a number of low to moderate income participants.

“ Mercy Housing is thrilled to be able to purchase 120% of our common area energy consumption for seven of our properties in the Denver-metro area from community solar arrays financed by DSD,” said Caitlin Rood, National Environmental Sustainability Director at Mercy Housing. “ Community solar allows us to purchase all of the energy used in the common areas of our affordable housing properties while saving money and benefitting the local environment. In addition, it is so much easier and cost effective than rooftop solar because there are significantly reduced internal and external approvals needed, and economies of scale realized. We would implement community solar across our portfolio if we had opportunities like this.”

All discretionary permitting for the four projects is complete and construction will begin this summer, with commercial operation dates planned for late 2020.

“ These four projects have the support of their local communities and a strong mix of subscribers and long-term contracts, which made them an attractive acquisition,” said John Hereford, CEO at Oak Leaf Energy Partners. “ DSD has the resources and talent to ensure their long-term value. We’re looking forward to working with them on these projects and potentially more in the future.”

About Distributed Solar Development

Distributed Solar Development (DSD) is part of the evolution to cleaner, secure, more customer-focused energy. As a highly experienced developer and owner-operator with a deep bench of solar industry talent, DSD provides customized turnkey PV energy and energy storage solutions to businesses, enterprises and institutions throughout North America. From analysis, through design and finance, to commercial operation and asset ownership, DSD delivers its customers long-term economic value that has real environmental impact. And with the backing of strong financial partners, including BlackRock Real Assets, DSD has the capability to manage or acquire projects at any phase. To learn more, visit dsdrenewables.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oak Leaf Energy Partners

Oak Leaf Energy Partners is a renewable energy development firm that assists clients, such as municipalities, school districts, utilities and real estate developers, to deploy commercial and utility scale renewable energy projects. The company acts as the lead developer in concert with large tax equity investors and solar PV technology manufacturers. Oak Leaf Energy Partners provides implementation solutions for both distributed generation and utility scale solar PV. For more information visit, www.oakleafep.com.

Contacts

Meghan Gainer



Head of Marketing & Communications, Distributed Solar Development



meghan.gainer@dsdrenewables.com

518-369-3692

Cassie Olszewski



Gregory FCA for Distributed Solar Development



cassie@gregoryfca.com

484-200-0091

John Hereford



CEO, Oak Leaf Energy Partners



john@oakleadep.com

303-333-1339