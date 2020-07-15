Dr. Hunter Finn Named Go Girl Magazine’s Hottest Doctor of 2020

A veterinarian based in Arlington, Texas, Dr. Hunter Finn has used social media to share his work and feature his adorable patients while providing fans with advice for their furry friends.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Dr. Hunter Finn, America’s Favorite Veterinarian, is making a difference in the medical field and the internet, as he was just named Go Girl Magazine’s Hottest Doctor of 2020.

To read the feature about Dr. Hunter Finn in Go Girl Magazine, visit: https://www.gogirlmgz.com/.

Dr. Hunter Finn is a veterinarian based in Arlington, Texas, has become a celebrity for being the top veterinarian on TikTok. Thanks to his extreme good looks and his brains, the veterinarian has quickly grown popular across various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram as well. In a matter of just three months, he has gained a whopping 700,000 TikTok followers, 160,000 plus Instagram followers, and was just named Go Girl Magazine’s Hottest Doctor of 2020 along with big names such as Dr. Mike (a Youtube sensation) and Dr. Evan Antin (named People Magazine’s Official “Pet Vet”). The praise and followers came after Dr. Hunter was featured in publications such as Buzzfeed and Entrepreneur.

Go Girl Magazine is a female owned magazine founded by former Apprentice star and Top 10 Miss USA Finalist, Jennifer Murphy. Each issue highlights the stories of amazing and powerful women working to empower and uplift others. Past covers have featured business woman Elena Cardone, billionaire entrepreneur Janice Bryant Howroyd, fitness influencer Cass Martin, and hip hop mogul Dia Simms. Go Girl Magazine also highlights “Go Guys” – which include influential men who dedicate their talents and resources to helping empower people and make the world a better place. Hunter Finn was selected, not just for his great looks, but for his dedication to helping people and animals live longer, healthier lives.

With dreams of becoming a veterinarian at an incredibly young age, Dr. Finn turned what was just a dream into a reality when he graduated from one of the country’s top veterinarian programs at Louisiana State University. The journey was not as easy as it sounds, however, as Dr. Finn was diagnosed with malignant melanoma during the clinical portion of veterinary school. However, after undergoing surgery to remove the cancer on his back as well as a few lymph nodes to be sure it had not spread, Dr. Finn worked with a nutritionist to get his physical health back and finish school.

His personal experience with cancer at such a young age set him on a path to actively practice healthy lifestyle habits – both physically and mentally. He prides himself on strengthening the general human and animal bond through health and fitness. His blog, titled “10 Steps To Living Your Best Life” features countless articles written by Finn that have practical advice for people of all ages looking to get in shape. He also discusses the importance of getting mentally prepared to embark on a fitness journey and gives firsthand accounts (along with pictures) of his progress.Dr. Finn’s plethora of knowledge and desire to share his medical tips is what propelled him to start posting on social media. And it paid off big time. Not only is he helping people and their pets, but he’s also providing entertainment and a well needed mental break from the current fears of a rising pandemic.

About Dr. Finn:

