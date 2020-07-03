Empower Covid-19 Testing to Expand to Five Days Per Week and June 2020 Patient Visits Set Records

Empower is expanding its COVID-19 testing to five days per week to meet demand and June 2020 patient volume surpasses 2,100 patients visits, a company record for the month of June

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3rd, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) (“Empower” or the “Company“), a life sciences company, is pleased to announce the Company is expanding COVID-19 testing days to meet the increasing demand in the State of Arizona. In addition, the Company conducted 2,130 physician-patient consultations setting a new historic milestone in patient volume for the month of June.

“As a company and a health & wellness clinic operator, we are fortunate to be able to provide care and support to our thousands of patients each month.” said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. “The demand for our services, are at an all-time high, requiring us to hire new staff and extend hours of operation. Our team continues to perform with complete professionalism, and safety, knowing the importance of the physician consultations we provide.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported that in the last seven (7) days, nearly 25,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported, representing more than 25% of the total cases in the state of Arizona since the pandemic first started in late January 2020. Total reported cases now exceed 87,000 in the state.

As previously disclosed, the Company submitted an application for a management cease trade order (“MCTO“) with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Company confirms that the BC Securities Commission has approved the application for the MCTO effective June 16, 2020

As required under section 9 b) of the National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders the Company indicates it is unable to meet the prescribed filing deadline due to additional audit requirements by its auditor MNP, LLP and due to increased operational limitations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Company continues to expect to file the annual filings, no later than July 15, 2020.

The Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in the National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

As required under Canadian securities laws, the Company will provide a further update on or about July 14, 2020. Additionally, to the knowledge of the Company, there have been no material business developments as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors: Steven McAuley

Chairman & CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

Investors: Dustin Klein

SVP, Business Development

dustin@svmmjcc.com

720-352-1398

For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T: (888) 585-MARI

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as “plans”, “continues”, “expects”, “projects”, “intends”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s expected timing of filing of its Annual Filings, the Company’s intention to create psilocybin and psychedelics divisions, that market research on advancements in psilocybin and psychedelics in North America and globally will create greater shareholder value, the Company’s intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empowers patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company’s patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond; the ability of the Company to complete or execute phases One, Two, Three or Four of COVID-19 test programs, and Psychedelic substances remain illegal in most countries, so please reference your local laws in relation to medical or recreational use. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company’s business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596189/Empower-Covid-19-Testing-to-Expand-to-Five-Days-Per-Week-and-June-2020-Patient-Visits-Set-Records