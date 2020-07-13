Enlighta Announces Retirement of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Enlighta Inc. (“Enlighta” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NLTA) announces that Bohdan Romaniuk, one of the Company’s directors, has retired as a member of the board. Mr. Romaniuk has served as a director of the Company since December 2010. The Company would like to thank Mr. Romaniuk for his invaluable contributions and support throughout his tenure as a director and wishes him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services. For more information, please visit Enlighta’s website at www.enlightahealth.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CPA, C
CFO, Enlighta Inc.
(604) 200-3803

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597165/Enlighta-Announces-Retirement-of-Director

More Stories

GlobeX Data Positioned to Capitalize on Emerging Markets as Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions Soars

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Follow-On Sale from Premier Oil & Gas Producer in Southern California

ReShape Lifesciences’ Weight-Loss Portfolio Aligned with CDC’s COVID-19 Updates

Halberd Corp – Update July 13, 2020 – Addresses Certain Issues

Zivo Bioscience Releases Positive Results From Recent Poultry Trial

Optec CEO Receives United States Patent-Pending Approval for UV-C Led Lighting Use in Cellphones and Tablets

You may have missed

GlobeX Data Positioned to Capitalize on Emerging Markets as Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions Soars

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Follow-On Sale from Premier Oil & Gas Producer in Southern California

ReShape Lifesciences’ Weight-Loss Portfolio Aligned with CDC’s COVID-19 Updates

Halberd Corp – Update July 13, 2020 – Addresses Certain Issues

Zivo Bioscience Releases Positive Results From Recent Poultry Trial

error: Content is protected !!