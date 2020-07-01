ExpressTruckTax begins transmitting the 2020-2021 HVUT Form 2290 to the IRS

The 2020-2021 Form 2290 tax period opens for 3.5 million truckers on July 1, 2020

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / ExpressTruckTax announced today that it has begun transmitting the HVUT Form 2290 to the IRS for the official start of the 2020-2021 tax period.

Every one of the 3.5 million truckers in America with a heavy vehicle weighing more than 55,000 pounds must file a Form 2290 return with the IRS.

ExpressTruckTax, a solution provided by SPAN Enterprises, is the market-leading, IRS-authorized e-file provider for the Form 2290. They have processed over $1.5 billion in excise tax payments in the last ten years.

“We have served hundreds of thousands of truckers with our simple, secure, and affordable e-filing solution,” said Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “This year, we’re doing everything we can to simplify taxes for truckers who are sacrificing to keep our shelves stocked. Our customer support representatives are ready to help answer any questions.”

ExpressTruckTax clients can expect a simple, interview-style e-filing process with an instant internal audit that checks for common 2290 mistakes. To further ensure accuracy, those who e-file Form 2290 with ExpressTruckTax will receive free VIN corrections should they need them.

ExpressTruckTax is trusted by an overwhelming majority of the largest carriers in the nation to securely e-file the Form 2290 for their fleet. When company drivers e-file their 2290 with ExpressTruckTax, they can choose to have their 2290 Schedule 1 sent to their carrier for them.

There are several HVUT payment options available to truckers. E-filers can choose to make their tax payment to the IRS by EFW, EFTPS, or Check or Money Order. If ExpressTruckTax clients file their Form 2290 but forget to make their payment, ExpressTruckTax will automatically send them a reminder as their due date is approaching.

ExpressTruckTax.com is an encrypted, cloud-based solution, so truckers can securely file their Form 2290 on any device, from anywhere, even from the cab of their truck. Once complete, returns filed with ExpressTruckTax are transmitted to the IRS instantly, so clients will typically receive their stamped Schedule 1 back in a matter of minutes. ExpressTruckTax clients can also opt to have a hard copy of their Schedule 1 mailed to them for the cab of their truck.

The deadline to file the Form 2290 is August 31, 2020. Truckers can go to https://www.expresstrucktax.com/ to file.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company’s mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

Contact

Caleb Flachman | Marketing

Caleb@spanenterprises.com | 704-234-7120 ext. 101

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595777/ExpressTruckTax-begins-transmitting-the-2020-2021-HVUT-Form-2290-to-the-IRS