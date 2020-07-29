Former Universal Music Group Distribution Chief Executive Officer, Jim Urie, Joins Intercept Music’s Board of Directors, a Sanwire Subsidiary (OTC PINK:SNWR)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Intercept Music, Inc. (“Intercept”), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, (“Sanwire” or “the Company”) (OTC PINK:SNWR) announced today that Jim Urie, former president and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group Distribution, has joined its board of directors.

Mr. Urie is a universally recognized leader in the music industry, and particularly music distribution. In more than four decades of experience, Mr. Urie has been instrumental in guiding the direction of the industry through several periods of profound change. Called one of the “music industry distribution giants” by Billboard Magazine, Mr. Urie has had a career-long focus on maximizing profitability for music distribution, across all outlets and formats.

Mr. Urie served as president and chief executive officer for Universal Music Group Distribution for more than 15 years. During his tenure, Universal Music Group cemented its position as the world’s number-one record company with more than 30% of all album sales in the United States alone. Mr. Urie led Universal Music Group’s transition from physical distribution to digital distribution, one of the most profound changes ever to hit the music industry.

“Fundamental changes in the music business are nothing new, and Jim Urie has successfully navigated many of them, including the greatest change in recent years, the transition from physical to digital music,” said Tod Turner, president of Intercept Music. “His knowledge and guidance will be critical to Intercept as we take on the latest shift in the industry: the rise of independent artists as their own agents for success.”

Jim Urie added, “The Intercept team has created a compelling value proposition for where the industry is headed, and has the tools and expertise to deliver on their promise. None of us can see the future of the music business, but I’m glad to be on board with their vision, which is making a real difference for artists around the globe.”

In addition to his board-level guidance, Mr. Urie will contribute to Intercept Music’s ongoing success through his relationships in the industry and proven track record of promoting growth.

Intercept’s online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept’s platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept’s online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept’s options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

