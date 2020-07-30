Gatling to Commence AI Target Generation at Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the “Company” or “Gatling) is pleased to announce it has engaged artificial intelligence (AI) experts, Windfall Geotek, to use its advanced Computer Aided Resource Detection System (CARDS) to identify probable gold targets at the Larder Gold project. The AI targets will be evaluated and explored using traditional exploration techniques in upcoming programs.

Highlights of CARDS Analysis on Larder Gold Project

Large, Prospective Project Area. Gatling’s Larder Gold project occupies 3,370 hectares along the Cadillac Larder Lake Break, a prolific structural gold trend. The property hosts three high-grade deposits along the main break, as well as two additional, underexplored gold trends, recently discovered 6 km north.

Robust Database for AI Analysis. AI uses pattern recognition and machine learning to make predictions based off compiled datasets. The Larder project benefits from a vast database of recent and historical data, including: >2,000 drill holes, >90,000 assays, >1,000 surface rock samples, >500 soil samples, as well as geophysics, Lidar and bedrock geology.

Multiple Localized Deposits Provide Important Guidance for AI. The area to be analyzed has numerous deposits including, but not limited to, Agnico Eagle’s Upper Beaver, Kerr Addison, Mistango River Resources’ Omega Mine and Gatling’s 3 high-grade gold deposits: Fernland, Cheminis and Bear. These known gold deposits will be instrumental in guiding the AI, with the goal of highlighting areas on Larder that may be geologically similar to other deposits in the district.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

