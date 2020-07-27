Helix BioPharma Corp. to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Alpha Bronze, LLC (“Alpha Bronze”), is pleased to announce that Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) (“Helix” or the “Company”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Dr. Heman Chao, Chief Executive Officer of Helix will give an overview of the Company, its Lung Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer Clinical programs and upcoming milestones. Dr. Chao will respond to Investors questions thereafter.

Helix BioPharma – Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation – 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A – 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can access register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0tdX0OQrTuS_gJCk53zVTQ

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. Helix is a biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, for the prevention and treatment of cancer, based on its proprietary technology platform DOS47. Helix is currently listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”. For more information: https://www.helixbiopharma.com.

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze’s aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160

pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

