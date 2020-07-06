Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces New Corporate Video and Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate video is available to view on the Company’s website and can be accessed by following the link:

https://youtu.be/LP95GWupyNA.

In addition, the Company also announces that Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will host a live investor webinar on 20 July 2020 at 16:00 UK time at which he will answer questions about the Company’s current activities. If you would like to register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIocuyrqj4pH9HRgZuobXLJdSDkRXUDFRDU.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Please submit your questions in advance and not later than 17 July 2020 by emailing hemogenyx@hemogenyx.com.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

www.hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

  
   
   

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

  
   
   

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

  
   
   

US Media enquiries

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249

Lowell Goodman

lowell@corbomitecomms.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596315/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-New-Corporate-Video-and-Investor-Webinar

More Stories

YDX Innovation Partners with Amuka Esports in Developing Next-Gen Technology

Blockchain Company’s Security Token Offering Launch

CureVac AG: EIB and European Commission Provide Curevac With a €75 Million Financing for Vaccine Development and Expansion Of Manufacturing

Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Arctic Star Exploration

American IRA Explains How to Prepare for Stock Market Crash

Izotropic Corporation Appoints Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations

You may have missed

YDX Innovation Partners with Amuka Esports in Developing Next-Gen Technology

Blockchain Company’s Security Token Offering Launch

CureVac AG: EIB and European Commission Provide Curevac With a €75 Million Financing for Vaccine Development and Expansion Of Manufacturing

Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Arctic Star Exploration

American IRA Explains How to Prepare for Stock Market Crash

error: Content is protected !!