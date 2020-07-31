Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $97.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $60.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $128.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $57.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 reflect both a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income and a significant build in the allowance for credit losses associated with the deterioration of the economic outlook from the first quarter of 2020 attributable to the market disruption and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on August 31, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020.

As previously announced on April 30, 2020, in light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hilltop’s commitment to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, Hilltop’s Board of Directors suspended its stock repurchase program. Hilltop’s Board of Directors has the ability to reinstate the share repurchase program at its discretion as circumstances warrant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.

Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “While these remain very challenging times and there is significant uncertainty about the future impacts from the pandemic, I am very proud of our teammates across Hilltop as they continue to execute and display compassion for our clients and each other. Our results from the second quarter demonstrate the strength and durability of our operating model as the mortgage franchise delivered record pre-tax income of $138 million on $6 billion of mortgage originations, while the securities business grew pre-tax income by 26% to $28 million from strength in the fixed income capital markets and structured finance business lines. While the Bank incurred a pre-tax loss of $17 million, it generated pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, of $48 million during the quarter driven by solid net interest income and lower operating expenses. The Bank also recognized approximately $66 million of provision expense related to significant deterioration in the economic outlook from the end of the first quarter through June. In addition to exceptional PPNR performance, we were also able to fortify our strong excess capital and liquidity positions during the quarter by executing a subordinated debt offering and closing the sale of National Lloyds.”

Note: Pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents pre-tax income (loss) plus provision for credit losses. We believe that this financial measure is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:

For the second quarter of 2020, net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income within our mortgage origination segment was $295.3 million, compared to $131.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 125.1% increase; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

The provision for credit losses was $66.0 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $34.5 million in the first quarter of 2020; This significant increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the continued market disruption and related macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 3.30% and 23.32%, respectively, compared to 1.74% and 11.63%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $25.08 at June 30, 2020, compared to $23.71 at March 31, 2020;

Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $15.7 billion at March 31, 2020; Included $249.8 million in assets of discontinued operations associated with the insurance segment at March 31, 2020.

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $7.3 billion compared to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020; Included supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans totaling approximately $672 million at June 30, 2020 through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

, net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $7.3 billion compared to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020; Non-performing loans were $68.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $87.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at March 31, 2020;

As of June 30, 2020, we approved approximately $968 million in COVID-19 related loan modifications; Extent of progression of these loans into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.

Loans held for sale increased by 6.5% from March 31, 2020 to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2020;

Total deposits were $11.6 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.9 billion at March 31, 2020;

On May 11, 2020, Hilltop completed the issuance and sale of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 2030 and $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 2035;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 12.60% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.46% at June 30, 2020; Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.

of 12.60% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.46% at June 30, 2020; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 3 decreased to 2.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.41% in the first quarter of 2020;

decreased to 2.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.41% in the first quarter of 2020; For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $468.1 million, compared to $276.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 69.2% increase;

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $370.2 million, compared to $304.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 21.7% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.3% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 23.0% during the same period in 2019.

Discontinued Operations

On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a gain associated with this transaction of $32.3 million, net of $5.1 million in transaction costs and subject to post-closing adjustments. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules under the Internal Revenue code. Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $30.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to ($2.3) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.



1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $422.1 million and $505.9 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.



2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.



3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000’s) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 1,655,492 $ 524,370 $ 433,626 $ 281,445 $ 303,424 Federal funds sold 385 401 394 423 521 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 194,626 178,805 157,436 83,878 151,271 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 161,457 23,356 59,031 49,998 50,660 Securities: Trading, at fair value 648,037 393,581 689,576 707,268 601,524 Available for sale, at fair value, net 1,091,348 972,318 911,493 915,334 916,519 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 343,198 355,110 386,326 371,361 365,905 Equity, at fair value 122 107 166 164 150 2,082,705 1,721,116 1,987,561 1,994,127 1,884,098 Loans held for sale 2,592,307 2,433,407 2,106,361 1,984,231 1,609,477 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,849,904 7,345,250 7,381,400 7,321,208 7,202,604 Allowance for credit losses (156,383 ) (106,739 ) (61,136 ) (55,604 ) (55,177 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,693,521 7,238,511 7,320,264 7,265,604 7,147,427 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,222,627 1,838,789 1,780,280 1,731,979 1,707,249 Premises and equipment, net 210,975 215,261 210,375 203,601 198,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,954 113,395 114,320 119,035 120,965 Other assets 709,246 876,615 460,258 578,422 547,768 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 23,374 25,019 26,666 28,432 30,308 Assets of discontinued operations — 249,758 248,429 248,407 246,989 Total assets $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,467,500 $ 2,865,192 $ 2,769,556 $ 2,732,325 $ 2,598,253 Interest-bearing 8,182,098 7,082,297 6,262,658 5,998,547 5,864,826 Total deposits 11,649,598 9,947,489 9,032,214 8,730,872 8,463,079 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,158,628 1,259,181 1,605,518 1,546,163 1,531,891 Short-term borrowings 720,164 1,329,948 1,424,010 1,502,755 1,338,893 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 55,340 22,768 43,817 59,249 45,447 Notes payable 450,158 244,042 256,269 217,841 204,423 Operating lease liabilities 131,411 124,123 125,619 128,295 129,858 Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 409,672 408,224 348,519 355,629 284,136 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 139,730 140,674 145,786 149,326 Total liabilities 14,641,983 13,542,517 13,043,652 12,753,602 12,214,065 Common stock 902 901 906 906 928 Additional paid-in capital 1,439,686 1,437,301 1,445,233 1,441,604 1,473,599 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,813 20,939 11,419 12,305 7,862 Retained earnings 797,331 676,946 644,860 602,835 544,275 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 778 774 776 789 788 Employee stock trust (150 ) (150 ) (155 ) (170 ) (171 ) Total Hilltop stockholders’ equity 2,262,360 2,136,711 2,103,039 2,058,269 2,027,281 Noncontrolling interests 29,773 27,022 25,757 25,158 24,524 Total stockholders’ equity 2,292,133 2,163,733 2,128,796 2,083,427 2,051,805 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in 000’s, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 107,860 $ 111,168 $ 115,696 $ 119,580 $ 114,325 Securities borrowed 12,883 13,327 16,196 21,010 15,517 Securities: Taxable 11,698 15,695 15,174 14,885 13,778 Tax-exempt 1,539 1,610 1,572 1,576 1,513 Other 951 3,075 3,180 3,889 3,867 Total interest income 134,931 144,875 151,818 160,940 149,000 Interest expense: Deposits 11,947 15,124 17,480 18,887 18,036 Securities loaned 10,796 11,277 13,989 17,889 13,470 Short-term borrowings 2,367 4,744 6,244 8,166 6,897 Notes payable 3,768 2,418 2,337 2,265 2,165 Junior subordinated debentures 705 850 909 955 986 Other 790 126 99 132 162 Total interest expense 30,373 34,539 41,058 48,294 41,716 Net interest income 104,558 110,336 110,760 112,646 107,284 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 66,026 34,549 6,880 47 (672 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 38,532 75,787 103,880 112,599 107,956 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 295,317 150,486 120,573 157,050 131,173 Mortgage loan origination fees 45,341 28,554 36,939 37,782 33,409 Securities commissions and fees 34,234 40,069 33,205 34,426 34,142 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 29,120 23,180 32,083 28,685 22,859 Other 64,113 29,424 40,846 48,562 55,120 Total noninterest income 468,125 271,713 263,646 306,505 276,703 Noninterest expense: Employees’ compensation and benefits 276,893 196,356 212,498 232,449 212,959 Occupancy and equipment, net 26,174 19,522 30,617 27,002 27,938 Professional services 15,737 14,798 17,211 15,472 13,773 Other 51,405 51,225 47,542 46,263 49,418 Total noninterest expense 370,209 281,901 307,868 321,186 304,088 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 136,448 65,599 59,658 97,918 80,571 Income tax expense 31,808 15,148 13,579 21,472 18,526 Income from continuing operations 104,640 50,451 46,079 76,446 62,045 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 30,775 3,151 5,623 5,261 (2,254 ) Net income 135,415 53,602 51,702 81,707 59,791 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,939 3,966 2,426 2,289 1,980 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 128,476 $ 49,636 $ 49,276 $ 79,418 $ 57,811 Earnings per common share: Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations 0.34 0.04 0.06 0.06 (0.02 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations 0.34 0.04 0.06 0.05 (0.02 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.86 $ 0.62 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,164 90,509 90,606 91,745 93,399 Diluted 90,164 90,550 90,711 91,824 93,418

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000’s) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 94,102 $ 9,663 $ (1,667 ) $ — $ (3,232 ) $ 5,692 $ 104,558 Provision for credit losses 65,600 426 — — — — 66,026 Noninterest income 10,656 122,961 340,487 — 550 (6,529 ) 468,125 Noninterest expense 56,622 104,411 200,493 — 8,888 (205 ) 370,209 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (17,464 ) 27,787 138,327 — (11,570 ) (632 ) 136,448 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes — — — (1,911 ) 32,341 — 30,430 $ (17,464 ) $ 27,787 $ 138,327 $ (1,911 ) $ 20,771 $ (632 ) $ 166,878

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000’s) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 188,025 $ 22,836 $ (1,299 ) $ — $ (4,888 ) $ 10,220 $ 214,894 Provision for credit losses 99,875 700 — — — — 100,575 Noninterest income 19,427 209,170 519,455 — 2,838 (11,052 ) 739,838 Noninterest expense 113,589 185,350 340,045 — 13,741 (615 ) 652,110 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (6,012 ) 45,956 178,111 — (15,791 ) (217 ) 202,047 Income from discontinued operations before taxes — — — 2,103 32,341 — 34,444 $ (6,012 ) $ 45,956 $ 178,111 $ 2,103 $ 16,550 $ (217 ) $ 236,491

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Financial Data 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Hilltop Consolidated (1): Return on average stockholders’ equity 23.32% 9.38% 9.43% 15.55% 11.63% Return on average assets 3.30% 1.47% 1.40% 2.26% 1.74% Net interest margin (2) 2.80% 3.41% 3.30% 3.45% 3.49% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 2.81% 3.42% 3.31% 3.46% 3.49% Impact of purchase accounting 10 bps 22 bps 19 bps 26 bps 23 bps Book value per common share ($) 25.08 23.71 23.20 22.71 21.85 Shares outstanding, end of period (000’s) 90,222 90,108 90,641 90,629 92,775 Dividend payout ratio (4) 6.32% 16.41% 14.71% 9.24% 12.92% Banking Segment: Net interest margin (2) 3.11% 3.81% 3.77% 3.97% 4.06% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.12% 3.82% 3.78% 3.98% 4.06% Impact of purchase accounting 12 bps 30 bps 25 bps 35 bps 31 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000’s) 3,217 6,639 5,698 7,868 6,444 Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000’s) 16,382 1,508 1,348 (380) 2,960 Return on average assets -0.42% 0.33% 1.17% 1.51% 1.43% Fee income ratio 10.2% 8.5% 10.8% 8.3% 10.3% Efficiency ratio 54.1% 55.5% 54.9% 50.5% 55.9% Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 31,583 32,347 31,455 31,309 33,050 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000’s) (5) 132,624 99,382 113,128 121,466 116,969 Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 79,697 56,550 64,301 69,954 70,333 Variable compensation expense ($000’s) 52,372 32,024 39,505 44,921 44,833 Compensation as a % of net revenue 60.1% 56.9% 56.8% 57.6% 60.1% Pre-tax margin (6) 21.0% 18.3% 21.4% 22.2% 18.9% Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations – volume ($000’s): Home purchases 3,204,573 2,341,847 2,958,176 3,380,812 3,329,024 Refinancings 2,894,486 1,280,741 1,442,329 1,390,989 631,065 Total mortgage loan originations – volume 6,099,059 3,622,588 4,400,505 4,771,801 3,960,089 Mortgage loan sales – volume ($000’s) 5,934,914 3,486,249 4,226,425 4,316,118 3,338,070 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): As reported 368 325 304 335 333 Impact of sales to banking segment (1 ) (13 ) (8 ) (1 ) 0 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000’s) (7) 81,263 30,298 55,504 51,297 53,695 Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 160,824 100,328 109,753 123,890 106,449 Variable compensation expense ($000’s) 113,826 58,280 67,224 81,287 65,516 Insurance Segment: Loss and LAE ratio 78.5% 39.7% 43.6% 44.9% 74.6% Expense ratio 39.1% 38.0% 40.5% 38.3% 38.4% Combined ratio 117.6% 77.7% 84.1% 83.2% 113.0% Employees’ compensation and benefits ($000’s) 3,220 2,777 2,929 2,748 2,784

____________________________________ (1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

