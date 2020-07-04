How Charlie Lazarus is Revolutionizing the Luxury Real Estate Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / Charlie Lazarus is a top-tier real estate agent and business owner who resides in Southern California. He specializes in selling luxury homes in some of California’s most desirable cities such as Orange County, San Diego, and Los Angeles. A graduate of The University of Arizona, Charlie first became involved in the luxury real estate scene in 2012 while studying economics in school. Since starting his own real estate business in 2015, Charlie has found many strategic ways to differentiate himself from the high volume of real estate agents in Southern California. At just 29 years old, Charlie is reinventing the wheel, changing the conventional strategies in which luxury real estate is sold.

Lazarus has created a marketing platform for the luxury homes that he sells called “Social Estates”. Charlie stated, “People don’t want to just see a luxury house, they want to see a luxury lifestyle, and that’s what we’re giving them with Social Estates.” This innovative system includes enticing videos which Charlie has named “day in the life” films. These videos serve as a highlight reel which display the lifestyle awarded from owning such luxury real estate consisting of everything from sushi chefs and bartenders, to DJ performances and luxury vehicles. Charlie has found a substantial amount of success thus far in his career through innovating marketing trends with abstract ideas, as he has sold over $50 million of residential real estate and has flipped and wholesaled over 25 properties in just 5 years. When asked about his unconventional strategies, Charlie explained, “I really want to show up-and-coming entrepreneurs that there are other ways to become successful outside of what industry leaders and society preach. There are many other paths that stray from the conventional norm, and I want to be the voice to show people that there’s another way.”

When Charlie is not working on real estate, he is managing one of his multiple six-figure e-commerce drop shipping business, as well as adding to his impressive investment portfolio. He most recently acquired a stake in a fast-growing hemp clothing company by the name of Drihp, which is expected to be the face of the hemp industry in late 2020 as well as years to come. Lazarus is also heavily involved in a company by the name of Clone Connect, a hemp consulting company whose mission is to solve problems in the hemp industry.

One thing is for sure, Charlie Lazarus has dominated the Southern California real estate market for a while now, but he has no plans to slow down any time soon. There will always be new marketing trends to start, but Charlie will likely be the individual to create them. Lazarus is definitely someone to look out for in 2020 and years to come, as his unique way of thinking is likely to elevate him even closer to the top of the luxury real estate industry.

You can contact Charlie on his Website, or reach out to him on his Instagram.

SOURCE: BIGWORK Media

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596263/How-Charlie-Lazarus-is-Revolutionizing-the-Luxury-Real-Estate-Industry