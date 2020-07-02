How Samir Kahlot Became One of the World’s Youngest E-Commerce Gurus

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Samir Kahlot went from being a clueless college dropout to a millionaire business owner. It all started with a dream and a ton of determination.

In 2017, he dropped out of college to pursue his goal of becoming a successful business owner. At the time, he had been working in retail at a Tennessee mall for roughly three years. He realized neither a business management degree nor this job would allow him to have the comfortable life he has always dreamed of.

With the sales experience he gained from working in fashion retail and the money he saved, he decided to invest his savings in an embroidery machine and hoodies to start designing and selling clothes online. Instead of quitting his retail job right away, he chose to put 80 percent of every paycheck toward his startup clothing brand.

Samir spent countless hours on free online resources researching and learning about e-commerce, advertising, and branding. He also took a class his high school offered called virtual enterprise, where the entire class worked for a virtual company, and each student was assigned roles in the company based on their skills.

Samir began listing his custom-designed hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, and phone cases on Shopify. To promote his products, he sent them to influencers and friends to create and promote content. His clothing brand started to grow a following on Instagram, and he made sales from the influencer marketing campaigns.

Realizing that influencers alone could not get him to where he wanted to be, Samir put every penny of his weekly $250 paycheck toward advertising his brand and buying Facebook ads courses. He was able to make $300 every day using Facebook ads.

Throughout 2018, Samir remained hungry for knowledge. He spent every morning listening to audiobooks about cognitive biases, psychology, and sales. He also took Tai Lopez’s millionaire mentorship course. He also flew out to Los Angeles to be mentored by Hayden Bowles, an e-commerce expert.

In just eight months, Samir managed to rebrand his company and take it from $10K a month to $60K a month using Facebook ads, Google ads, and social media influencers.

The day after his mentorship with Bowles, Samir more than doubled his daily sales and, later that week, bought a Tesla Model 3 Performance, finishing off 2018 with his first $100K month.

In 2019, Samir’s business began to grow much faster than he expected. This led him to start four more niche brands by applying everything he learned from all his mistakes and failures.

By the end of 2019, Samir was able to make his first $100K day and first $1 million-dollar month using branding and marketing techniques that he developed through trial and error and learning from other people’s mistakes. At just 21 years old, he built an eight-figure brand.

Over the years, he has marketed and sold everything from embroidered hoodies, jewelry, fitness leggings, hair products, and skincare products, just to name a few.

Samir’s focus has shifted to social media to help others achieve financial freedom as he did. He believes anyone can start a brand in any niche they have experience or knowledge in. “My goal is to help hundreds of thousands of people achieve financial freedom like I did with the free information I share on social media, the mentorship calls I offer, and the ebooks and courses I will make in the near future.”

What makes Samir Kahlot unique from others that consider themselves e-commerce experts is that he shares techniques and strategies he actually uses in his businesses. He also works directly with his clients even after a consulting call. Because his students are required to be intermediate, he is able to spend more time helping them learn and walking them through the process of scaling their brand weekly for free after the initial call. Samir focuses primarily on helping others grow their brand and achieve financial freedom.

