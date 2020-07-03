How Sheila Mac’s ‘Bootstraps & Bra Straps’ Formula Can Help Reinvent Both Business and Personal Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / Everyone goes through tough times or rock bottoms, this year, we are all living through a global pandemic, job closures, and extreme changes in how we are required to combine business with personal life. As one tries to regain resiliency, there is a formula that guides a person on how to get back into action in less time and achieve their desired outcomes quickly.

In Sheila Mac’s upcoming book entitled, Bootstraps & Bra Straps – The Formula to Go from Rock Bottom and Back into Action in Any Situation, she is determined to help others quickly get back into action.

Sheila herself has been through some rock bottoms in her life, and thus, her new book guides a reader through the proven BOOTS formula that has helped her and her clients conquer adversities in life and achieve even more success.

Sheila Mac was born in Glendale, California, homeless for a few years, then shuffled between foster care and group homes. Through this experience, Sheila learned great compassion and fortitude. At such an early age, she developed the ability to grab opportunities and build herself a beautiful life. At the age of 23, Sheila purchased her first successful gift store and learned how to run a profitable business and property investment company.

She earned a degree in Business Management from Woodbury University, Real Estate training through USC then got certified as an interventionist through Tony Robbins and Cloe Madanes Strategic Intervention Mentorship Program. Sheila has an innate ability to find a glimmer of light in even the darkest of situations, and her mission is to teach people how to find that light as well.

Based on her experience as a consultant, she has been guiding those who reached a plateau or were once stuck on getting back on track. Sheila has helped her clients to reinvent themselves and achieve success and happiness on their terms.

In her book, she presents her BOOTS formula, which stands for Being, Orientation, Order of Operations, Thinking, and Stepping Up. This formula is a unique guide for readers to get through any tough situation in life and finally reach the results they desire. Based on Sheila’s real-life situation, her rock bottom occurred when she lost everything in a house fire, and then her youngest son passed away.

As she explains, the formula starts with deciding who one is – Being in all one is doing in order to achieve their desired outcomes. In Orientation, one must acknowledge where they truly find themselves in order to set realistic key performance indicators to arrive at their definition of success with rapid results.

Moreover, figuring out the necessary steps to resiliently rebuild their business or life, readers can then apply the Order of Operations. The order in which they rebuild their new life or business creates a firm foundation for success. While Thinking connotes positive thinking during the journey from struggling to getting back into action. Finally, in the last stage of Stepping Up, all the pieces of her formula come together into action steps.

Sheila incorporates activities and examples in her book to engage readers on the different scenarios of tough situations that could happen to anyone. Through the activities, one can discover and reinvent oneself quickly and get back to moving forward in all areas of life.

Sheila’s book, available August 4, 2020, on Amazon and Audible, walks a reader through self-work activities and provides resources and a supportive community. It touches on various issues such as grief support, finances, career shifts, relationships, parenting adult children, parenting our parents, elder care, abuse, addictions, and lifestyle redesign.

Sheila is committed to helping people regain their best life through her book Bootstraps & Bra Straps. In addition to her advocacy, she has created a community dedicated to supporting her readers through the process so that no one feels alone as they reinvent, rebuild, and reboot this year.

To learn more about Sheila Mac’s upcoming book, Bootstraps & Bra Straps, or if you have a question about an area in life that makes you feel stuck, visit her website. Sheila also invites you to join her cost-free Facebook Community and finally give your tough times the boot.

