i-Open Group Partners with TerrAvion as the Base Imagery Data Provider for Their Analytics and Farm Management Platform, Agrilyze

Integration of the largest remote sensing imagery data in the Agrilyze platform poised to improve the agricultural outcome for many growers in North America

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / TerrAvion, the largest provider of aerial imagery for agriculture, announces the new partnership with Agrilyze enabling users to seamlessly implement their aerial imagery into the Agrilyze app to benefit fully from its data analytics and other precision farming tools. Through this partnership, Agrilyze’s platform will be using TerrAvion high-resolution imagery to analyze plant health, watering needs, input management for farms to make optimized decisions.

‘We are thrilled that the outstanding platform Agrilyze is enabling customers to take advantage of their advanced technology to improve the outcomes on their farms”, says Andrew Pylypchuk, Senior Vice President Enterprise at TerrAvion, “Growers need to continuously manage their farm during the season and adding subscription imagery to visualize the information received from many different sources in Agrilyze will enable them to do so more effectively.”

TerrAvion’s high-resolution imagery connected in the Agrilyze platform offers customers an affordable way to get accurate and timely image data to operate at high efficiency with optimum accuracy during the whole season,” says Vladimir Grigorescu, VP of Sales and Marketing at Agrilyze. “We are very excited to partner with TerrAvion and expand our services beyond the Fraser Valley in Canada.”

Agrilyze is home-grown within the Fraser Valley, BC, Canada, and is positioned to become a leading-edge, cloud-hosted, data-driven analytics platform that focuses on improving the agriculture industry’s outcome. Agrilyze, through advanced technology built by iOpen Technologies, blends, agricultural expertise, premium geospatial data, imagery, and Ai to improve productivity, ROI, and profitability. Now ready to expand into other regions, TerrAvion has been chosen as the provider for high-resolution subscription imagery data used to provide the plant health, water management, and input management for Agrilyze customers. Agrilyze aggregates the premium data in one easy-to-use platform enabling precision agriculture by combining leading-edge technologies such as Ai and IoT.

About TerrAvion:

TerrAvion helps farms take a high-­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion’s investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Agrilyze:

Agrilyze is a data analytics and insights platform for the agriculture industry by i-Open Technologies, a leader in geospatial technology and AI solutions. Agrilyze helps farmers reduce crop loss, manage work efficiently between teams, centralize all farm data for better insights, and remain compliant to environmental regulations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ria Van Hoef

TerrAvion

+1 510 399 8796

ria@terravion.com

SOURCE: TerrAvion

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599117/i-Open-Group-Partners-with-TerrAvion-as-the-Base-Imagery-Data-Provider-for-Their-Analytics-and-Farm-Management-Platform-Agrilyze