IDC MarketScape Delivers a Worldwide Enterprise Videoconferencing Vendor Assessment for 2020

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCMarketScape–International Data Corporation (IDC) has published an updated assessment profiling twelve vendors in the worldwide enterprise videoconferencing market. The IDC MarketScape report positions Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and Zoom as “Leaders” in the enterprise videoconferencing market for 2020, and identifies Avaya, BlueJeans/Verizon, Huawei, Lifesize, Logitech, Pexip, Poly, and TrueConf as either “Major Players” or “Contenders.”

The study uses the IDC MarketScape model to provide an assessment of vendors in the worldwide enterprise videoconferencing market. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters that assess vendors relative to one another and to those factors expected to be most conducive to success in a given market during the short term and the long term.

“We’ve seen exponential growth in video and collaboration users in the first half of 2020, with many of those working from home now and expected to remain there for the foreseeable future,” said Rich Costello, senior research analyst, Enterprise Communications Infrastructure at IDC. “As offices try to re-open in 2021, organizations anticipate a significant uptick in the number of employees who will WFH permanently, so video technology and solutions will remain a large part of both office and WFH environments.”

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Videoconferencing 2020 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46691620) represents an assessment of the worldwide enterprise videoconferencing market and vendors through the IDC MarketScape model. Buyer input was used to generate this research, including phone interviews of participating vendor clients. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain a vendor’s success in this market. With a focus on the worldwide enterprise videoconferencing market, the evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and one another and highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in the market in both the short term and the long term.

