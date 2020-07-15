iGo Announces Cliff Gilbert Appointed President of Kasco

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iGo, Inc. (OTC PINK: IGOI) today announced Cliff Gilbert has been appointed President of Kasco.

Mr. Gilbert has an extensive background in business development and improving operational efficiency. He has most recently been the Vice President of Integration at Altra Industrial Motion. He has a BS in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from East Carolina University. We look forward to his extensive experience and strong leadership as we continue to focus on delivering additional value to stakeholders.

About iGo

iGo, Inc. was previously a provider of mobile accessories and is evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. iGo’s Kasco subsidiary provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition. iGo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, iGo does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

