Inaugural Virtual Edition of LiveWorx Digital Transformation Event Draws Thousands

Reimagined Online Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, LiveWorx 20 Brings Together More Than 25,000

Keynotes Highlight Technologies Driving the “New Normal” and How Companies Can Embrace New Period Through Digital Transformation

Anchored with Keynotes from PTC President and CEO, Jim Heppelmann and Celebrity Guest, Kimberly Bryant, Founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation–For the first time in the event’s decade-long history, the annual LiveWorx® digital transformation event took place online, uniting tens of thousands of industry leaders across the world. Chaired by presenting sponsor, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), the one-day event featured more than 120 sessions spanning topics ranging from Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Robotics, Software as a Service (SaaS), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and more.





“This year’s virtual event brought to life the magic, excitement, and drive for transformative change that we all experience at the annual in-person version,” said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC. “I was particularly pleased to see the force of change magnified inside and outside of this year’s event. For the global society, 2020 has been a year of challenge and growth. I look forward to seeing how this year’s energy and drive will be matched in next year’s event.”

Energizing Change

In support of movements and causes that shape the world in which the technology community operates, the LiveWorx event recognized four charities as beneficiaries for donations stemming from attendee actions throughout the event. For each attendee who entered the virtual Networking Lounge, shared their experience on social media using #LiveWorx, or completed an online scavenger hunt, approximately $1 per action was donated to charities including WWF – World Wildlife Fund, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, and Black Girls CODE. Following the event’s final keynote session, all donations were matched by presenting sponsor, PTC.

“Bringing to life the Black Girls CODE story during this year’s LiveWorx event enabled us to raise awareness of our mission across the globe, and reinforce why we need to confront this crisis today to ensure a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow,” said Kimberly Bryant, Founder and CEO, Black Girls CODE. “While there is still a lot of work to do, I am proud to have had the opportunity to share this message, and will continue to champion inclusion for all of the women entering the STEM community.”

As part of its mission to foster inclusion across the technology industry, LiveWorx continuously endeavors to reflect more gender, racial, and geographic diversity in STEM fields represented at the event. At this year’s event, 21% of presenters identified as female or non-binary, 27% of presenters were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), and 23% of presenters resided outside the United States.

Thriving in the ‘New Normal’

Over the course of the one-day event, attendees heard from technology experts across the community, including the following keynote headliners:

Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO of PTC , who spoke about how the accelerating pace of digital transformation has forced many companies to “disrupt, or be disrupted”, but the recent crisis has taught organizations a new set of principles about the role of technology in an era of disruption.

Kimberly Bryant, Founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE , who shared the Black Girls CODE story, from its founding to its current transformational moment, as well as contemporary and historical case studies of resilience and leadership by women and people of color in times of crisis.

, who shared the Black Girls CODE story, from its founding to its current transformational moment, as well as contemporary and historical case studies of resilience and leadership by women and people of color in times of crisis. Eduarda Camacho, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of PTC and Kevin Wrenn, Executive Vice President of Products at PTC, who focused on how companies should be prioritizing the use of best-in-class technology that will meet their changing needs during times of disruption and accelerated digital transformation.

To replay LiveWorx keynotes, track spotlights, and more, access the LiveWorx 2020 Content Archive. Event replays will be available through Spring 2021.

Major Product Announcements Put Industrial Enterprise Technology at Precipice of Future

Coinciding with the momentum and excitement surrounding LiveWorx 20, PTC shared key product releases from its ThingWorx® IIoT Platform, and Windchill® PLM Software offerings; recent advancements following November’s acquisition of the Onshape® SaaS technology; and the launch of the new Factory Insights as a Service product in collaboration with sponsors Rockwell Automation and Microsoft.

Alongside this year’s Title Sponsor, Analog Devices, 11 companies supported LiveWorx 20 including Pinnacle Sponsors Ansys, AT&T Business, Ericsson, EY, and Transition Technologies; and Premier Sponsors Archer Grey, Deloitte, EPLAN, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Kalypso.

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

