Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup20200728/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13706219 or by identifying “Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call”. The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from July 29, 2020 through August 13, 2020 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul Langdale
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Development
(972) 562-9004
plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit
Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility
(972) 562-9004
jtippit@ibtx.com

SOURCE: Independent Bank Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596400/Independent-Bank-Group-Inc-Announces-Q2-2020-Earnings-Call

More Stories

Spiritual Leader-Entrepreneur Sigourney Belle Discusses Bestseller Levianthan

Top Discounts That Will Help Drivers Save Car Insurance Money

Adsposure and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Announce Partnership to Enhance Rider Experience

Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Zedge Initiates Beta Testing on Two New Products Focused on Homebound Consumers

Imperial Metals Congratulates Mount Polley Remediation Expert Dr. ‘Lyn Anglin

You may have missed

Spiritual Leader-Entrepreneur Sigourney Belle Discusses Bestseller Levianthan

Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Call

Top Discounts That Will Help Drivers Save Car Insurance Money

Adsposure and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Announce Partnership to Enhance Rider Experience

Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

error: Content is protected !!