International Business Machines Corporation – Post Stabilisation Notice

Post Stabilisation Notice

NEW YORK NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

International Business Machines Corporation

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,300,000,000 / EUR 1,600,000,000 / EUR 850,000,000

Description:

0.30% due Feb 2028 / 0.65% due Feb 2032 / 1.2% due Feb 2040

Offer price:

99.905 / 99.690 / 99.700

Stabilising Managers:

Barclays, BNP, HSBC, RBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: International Business Machines Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597383/International-Business-Machines-Corporation–Post-Stabilisation-Notice

More Stories

The Official Launch Of The Neuronex Exchange: Dealing With Cryptocurrency Becomes Easier

American IRA Explains How the Self-Directed IRA Works with the “All-Weather Portfolio”

Personal Olymptrade Account Updated for MetaTrader 4 Users

SDK Develops Wet-Resistant Heat-Conductive Aluminum Nitride Filler

ConTe.it Expands Guidewire Relationship to Enhance Claims Service for Customers

NICE Partners with Flatiron Health to Develop Real-World Evidence Research Methodologies

You may have missed

International Business Machines Corporation – Post Stabilisation Notice

The Official Launch Of The Neuronex Exchange: Dealing With Cryptocurrency Becomes Easier

American IRA Explains How the Self-Directed IRA Works with the “All-Weather Portfolio”

Personal Olymptrade Account Updated for MetaTrader 4 Users

SDK Develops Wet-Resistant Heat-Conductive Aluminum Nitride Filler

error: Content is protected !!