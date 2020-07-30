PLANEGG & MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Invitation to MorphoSys’ Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2020

MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX) (NASDAQ:MOR) will publish its results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 on August 5, 2020 at 10:00pm CEST (9:00pm BST; 4:00pm EDT).

MorphoSys’ Management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2020 at 2:00pm CEST (1:00pm BST; 8:00am EDT) to present the second quarter and first half financial results 2020 and the further outlook for 2020.

Date of the conference call: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Time: 2:00pm CEST (1:00pm BST, 8:00am EDT) Dial-in numbers: Germany: +49 69 201 744 220 United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470 USA: +1 877 423 0830 (all numbers reachable from any geography) Participant PIN: 43014391#

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at www.morphosys.com.

Approximately two hours after the call, a slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference and a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on www.morphosys.com.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, 27 of which are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys’ antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. MorphoSys most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has ~500 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCER(R) are trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. XmAb(R) is a trademark of Xencor, Inc.

MorphoSys forward looking statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys’ results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys’ expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys’ reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys’ Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

