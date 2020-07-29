Jim McCann Closes an Unprecedented $150 Million in Palm Beach Real Estate Sales 2020 YTD

Jim McCann Group reports $149,899,000 in closed 2020 sales based on last asking price representing both Palm Beach Luxury Sellers and Buyers.

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Palm Beach Premier Estate Properties luxury agent, Jim McCann, has worked closely with buyers and sellers to successfully close 10 magnificent estates year-to-date. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for his Sellers’ listings, McCann has effectively targeted Buyers for the homes he represents. Through his incomparable three decade knowledge of Palm Beach Real Estate, McCann propitiously matched the Buyers he represents with the perfect home. Jim McCann Group continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Palm Beach Buyers and Sellers expect, which has subsequently brought Jim McCann Group unparalleled success in the Palm Beach luxury real estate market.

Jim McCann Group represented the following properties in closed sales YTD 2020. More information can be found at: https://www.jimmccann.info

Represented The Transaction For Seller And Buyer

Mid-Century Modern Direct Oceanfront Estate – 1063 N Ocean Boulevard – $29.5 Million Last Asking Price

Majestic Oceanfront Estate – 516 S Ocean Boulevard – $27.5 Million Last Asking Price

Lakefront Lot – 445 North Lake Way – $23 Million Last Asking Price

Prestigious Estate Section Lot – 171 Via Bellaria – $6.25 Million Last Asking Price

Represented The Transaction For Buyer

Lakefront Estate – 446 N Lake Way – $42.875 Million Last Asking Price

Sophisticated Palm Beach Estate – 239 Sanford Avenue – $3.75 Million Last Asking Price

Immaculate In-Town Villa – 225 Everglade Avenue, #0060 – $1.479 Million Last Asking Price

Represented The Transaction For Seller

Classic In-Town Ocean Block Estate – 145 Seaspray Avenue – $8.9 Million Last Asking Price

Reimagined Island-Inspired Estate – 357 N Lake Way – $4.995 Million Last Asking Price

Lakefront Furnished Penthouse – 455 Australian Avenue #4F – $1.65 Million Last Asking Price

About Jim McCann:

Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is ranked #74 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach homes each year. Over the course of his 30-year career in Palm Beach real estate he has represented over $2 Billion+ in sales transactions.

He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: https://www.jimmccann.info

