K12 Private Academy Offers Students a Safe Online Alternative, and a Chance to Save

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–Online private school is now more accessible for the 2020-2021 school year as K12 Private Academy offers families a 10 percent discount on tuition. The reduced tuition will open the door for more families to have a safe and secure school year by accessing quality education from licensed teachers from the comfort of their homes, or anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

“We are excited to continue our mission of providing a quality, online private school education for more families in the upcoming school year,” said Head of School Leslie Smith. “K12 Private Academy is committed to opening the doors to families seeking an alternative learning environment and ensuring that every student has access to a school that helps them succeed.”

K12 Private Academy, a program of K12 International Academy, will provide students and families with the K12 curriculum led by licensed teachers. The school offers an inclusive choice for private school education in an online setting.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, more than 55 million students were impacted by brick-and-mortar school closures. With education plans disrupted for so many and uncertainty growing for in-person learning in the fall, a dedicated, full-time online private school provides an alternative that keeps students focused and on track.

K12 Private Academy’s curriculum is delivered through live online classes with licensed teachers who share a passion for meeting the needs of all students. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement® options. K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity across the world.

Through the Destinations Career Academy at K12 Private Academy, full-time and part-time students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future career paths. Destinations offers career learning courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and information technology. Students gain exposure to a wide range of college and career paths to pursue after earning their high school diploma.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, special needs, the safety of a bullying-free environment, and a schedule that supports academics while balancing extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Enrollment at K12 Private Academy is now open for the 2020-2021 school year. The 10% discount is available through July 31. For more information visit www.k12privateacademy.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy, a program operated by K12 International Academy, is a private online college preparatory school for students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 International Academy, doing business as K12 Private Academy for the 2020-2021 school year, is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s course meet NCAA requirements. Credential teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

