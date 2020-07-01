Kansas City Southern Announces Organizational Changes Focused on Precision Scheduled Railroading Strategy

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced several organizational changes effective July 1 designed to further support the company’s ongoing Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) strategy and provide development opportunities for several KCS leaders.

Mike Walczak, currently vice president mechanical operations, will move to a newly created role in the Finance organization, reporting to executive vice president and chief financial officer Michael W. Upchurch. In this role, Mr. Walczak will lead Service Design, Car Management, Fuel Management, Treasury and Tax, working closely with executive vice president PSR Sameh Fahmy to continue the execution of KCS’ very successful PSR strategy.

Darin Selby, currently vice president intermodal and automotive operations, will assume responsibility for Mechanical Operations. Mr. Selby has extensive leadership experience in Sales and Marketing and Operations, and will lead KCS’ Mechanical organization as it continues to right-size its equipment fleet, increase staff productivity, minimize failures and train delays and invest in new technologies to improve the reliability of company assets.

Olivia Daily, currently assistant vice president service design, will assume the role of vice president purchasing. Bill Blaise, currently vice president purchasing, has elected to retire effective September 1, and will assist in the transition of the Purchasing organization. Bill has been with KCS since 2007 in a variety of finance roles.

“ Kansas City Southern is focused on providing consistent and reliable service, building a more resilient and dependable network, facilitating industry-leading growth, and continuing to improve asset utilization and our cost structure,” said KCS president and chief executive officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “ These organizational changes will help us build on the significant train and crew efficiency gains made during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Contacts

C. Doniele Carlson, 816-983-1372, dcarlson@kcsouthern.com