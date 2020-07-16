KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Transportation Choice—Ride or Drive?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research comparing trends in mass transit and toll road activity in the Chicago and New York metropolitan areas.

Metropolitan area mass transit and toll road systems experienced sharp declines amid stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the rate of new infections slowing in certain regions and concerted efforts to reopen state economies gaining pace, passenger/road traffic is already seeing a comeback. In this report, KBRA analyzes mass transit ridership and toll traffic data in the two cities.

Key Takeaways

While public transit will play a critical role in the economic recovery of major metropolitan areas, the ability to practice social distancing remains challenging for transit systems.

Toll facilities benefit from lower operating expenses than mass transit systems.

KBRA expects the speed of recovery on toll facilities will exceed that of mass transit.

Click here to view the report.

