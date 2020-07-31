Kidsland Unveils The LEGO Certified Online Store Carrying The Most Diversified And Comprehensive Product Ranges in Asia Pacific on 3 August

HONG KONG, Jul 31, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Kidsland International Holdings Limited (“Kidsland” or “the Group”; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer in China, is pleased to announce that it will launch the Hong Kong LEGO certified online store (http://LEGO.kidslandgroup.com), which carries the most diversified and comprehensive product ranges in Asia Pacific, on 3 August. As an addition to the five existing physical LEGO Certified Stores, the online certified store will not only allow Hong Kong LEGO fans to enjoy quick and convenient home delivery service, but also demonstrate again the Group’s relentless efforts in promoting digitalization and creating an omni-channel shopping experience.

Kidsland has always been keeping abreast of the latest market trends, and actively pursuing reforms despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging operating environment. Earlier in February, the Group launched the WhatsApp order placing and home delivery service, which was well-received by customers in Hong Kong. This time, it launched the LEGO certified online store to provide an Internet shopping platform carrying the most diversified and comprehensive product ranges to customers. On top of all the products available at LEGO Certified Stores, Hong Kong LEGO certified online store will also offer exclusive product series to satisfy the growing needs of customers and achieve channel diversification, conducive to expanding the Group’s customer base.

Hong Kong LEGO certified online store will offer a series of special promotions during its opening period, including free delivery service for all purchases made within the first two weeks after the store opening between 3 and 16 August. Also the first 300 customers are even entitled to receive a limited edition gift. In addition, the store supports safe and reliable payment methods such as payment by mainstream credit cards and e-Wallets, all in a bid to facilitate easy payment by customers and improve their shopping experience.

Mr. Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kidsland, said, “In the face of a complex, changing and challenging operating environment, we have been pursuing reforms to address changes in the market and the consumption pattern of the public. Looking ahead, we will continue to step up the development of online platform so as to achieve all-round digitalization experience for the Company and customers. This will help us maintain good communications with our customers, deepen our understanding in their shopping patterns and hence satisfy their various needs. In addition, we will continue to consolidate our offline sales channels to establish an integrated online and offline marketing model, so as to create a seamless omni-channel shopping experience for customers with our two-pronged approach.”

About Kidsland International Holdings Limited

Kidsland International Holdings Limited (“Kidsland” or “the Group”) is engaged in retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and infant products in China. As the largest toy retailer in China, it has near 20 years of industrial experience. The Group owns the most comprehensive online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes “kidsland Toy Store”, “Babyland Infant and Kid Toy and Product Store”, “LEGO Certified Store” and “FAO Schwarz”.

