Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Significant Enhancements to Loyalty Wallet for Dispensaries

Improvements to Enhance Deliverability and Communications Needed During Pandemic and Lockdowns

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today upgrades to its loyalty wallet solution for dispensaries. The result is an innovative software solution, increasing Leafbuyer client’s text message deliverability rates and offering considerably more features to the end consumer.

“Greater deliverability and an improved consumer experience are anticipated to increase demand for our loyalty platform,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “We anticipate this demand could boost revenue up to 25% and help us hit our profitability goals ahead of schedule.”

The Leafbuyer loyalty web app features a branded wallet that gives cannabis consumers access to their purchase history and earned loyalty rewards. The software development includes several notable additions. The new Message Center will ensure that dispensaries’ marketing messages of any length are delivered to their customers. In addition, each consumer will be able to scroll through the entire message history and update their preferences via a customized Consumer Preference Center.

“This technology provides an exceptional marketing ROI for our customers,” continued Rossner. “Enterprise dispensary brands are seeking control over their brand presentation and need communication solutions beyond SMS and MMS. The new features will serve these needs and help Leafbuyer appeal to more multi-state operators.”

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sales of its texting and loyalty application, online ordering platform, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer’s national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com

