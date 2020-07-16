Libsyn Partners With Gaana to Bring Podcasts to India’s Largest Streaming Service

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn”), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, today announced a new distribution agreement with Gaana, India’s largest music streaming service, to distribute Libsyn hosted podcasts on the Gaana platform.

Gaana is the largest music streaming service in India and one of the top 5 globally. Through the distribution agreement, the Gaana’s 150 million monthly active users will have direct access to the 69,000+ podcasts hosted and distributed by Libsyn including The Dave Ramsey Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Hardcore History & The Minimalists among others.

“The Gaana partnership will make it easy for their 150 million users to discover and consume the great podcasts on the Libsyn platform by making them directly available on a service they already use every day,” said Rob Walch, V.P. of Podcaster Relations, Libsyn. “We are thrilled for the accelerated growth that Gaana will bring to podcasting and look forward to working directly with Gaana to make it very easy for all of the shows hosted on our service to opt-in to their platform. With over 5.8 million episodes across thousands of different topics, Gaana users will benefit through a substantial boost in listening options.”

“India has seen tremendous growth in podcast space in the past six months and Gaana has been at the forefront of that growth. We are very excited to partner with Libsyn and bring their wide range of content to the Indian audience through Gaana,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana.

Currently, the Libsyn network reaches over 130 million monthly unique audience members. Libsyn has created a custom destination for Gaana allowing podcasters to control the timing and number of episodes they release to the Gaana audience, including the ability to release exclusive content to the Gaana platform. Using Libsyn’s powerful audience analytics platform, podcasters will be able to gauge the size and unique geographic location of audiences consuming their content.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019 Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 69,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

About Gaana:

Gaana is India’s leading music streaming, podcasts and short videos platform with more than 150 million monthly active users. It has extensive music library with more than 45 million songs across various languages, podcasts in multiple genres and languages and the most recently launched short video creation and consumption platform Gaana Hotshots.

