Mace Security International Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2Q 2020 net sales totaled $3,400,000, up $465,000 or 16% versus prior year, primarily driven by organic growth, addition of new customers and new product line extensions

Net income for the quarter was $453,000 or 13.1% of net sales, an increase of $1,100,000, compared to a net loss of ($606,000) in the same period of 2019

EBITDA for the quarter was $596,000 or 17% of net sales, an increase of $1,100,000 versus ($481,000) EBIDTA in the second quarter of 2019

YTD EBITDA is $836,000 or 13% of net sales versus ($1,200,000) in 2019 for the same time frame.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced second quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s net sales for the second quarter were $3,400,000, up 16% versus prior year. The increase reflects organic growth across our retail and e-commerce channels, addition of new customers across core channel segments as well as product line extensions at existing retailers. Net sales across the consumer and e-commerce channels were up $867,000 even when offset by decreases in Sporting Goods and International channels of $239,000 due to store closures and product availability related to COVID-19.

The Company reported a gross margin rate for the quarter of 41%, up 1000 bp from the same time last year. SG&A expenses were $841,000 or 25% of net sales, compared with $1,400,000 or 48% in 2Q 2019, reflecting non-recurring charges last year. Working capital turns were 4.7 on an annualized basis.

President and CEO Gary Medved commented: “Our business exhibited increasing strength as the quarter progressed despite a few challenges created by COVID-19. The company’s renewed focus on Mace® Brand, product lineup, and digital awareness allowed us to capitalize on the accelerated shift to consumer personal safety products, as well as online spending brought on by the pandemic. Between our branded website and online marketplaces, total digital sales increased triple digits on a percentage basis in the second quarter driven by existing customers and a dramatic increase in new customer acquisition.”

“The pace accelerated as the quarter progressed. Meanwhile, the strong relationships we have forged with our key retail partners helped us weather a severe slowdown in April and early May due to reduced traffic and store closures. The country’s lockdown restrictions began to ease midway through the second quarter, when we experienced a significant pick up in weekly sell-through at retail. Given the circumstances, we are pleased with our recent performance and encouraged as this momentum has carried into July and future months. Orders across retail and digital segments have increased in the past two months at a triple-digit percentage rate over the same period in 2019. Though uncertainty remains about the ultimate impact COVID-19 will have on the personal safety products industry, I am confident that our newly refined business model and strengthening balance sheet have Mace® Brand well positioned going forward.”

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman, commented: “We raised the bar within the company on self-accountability and meeting commitments to our employees, customers and stakeholders. The entire team stepped up, from customer service to those who ship the products amidst challenging supply chain issues and a burgeoning backlog.”

“Orders in April were the lowest the company has seen in a very long time but bounced back as businesses opened up in mid-May. The results of our awareness campaign also drove meaningful digital sales. The company is on a solid footing now as we focus our efforts on executing all the initiatives that were launched this year. Balance sheet strength and operations excellence continue to be our areas of focus. I am very proud and inspired by our team’s ability to rise to the occasion. The focus on continuous improvement company-wide will continue in 3Q as we continue to ship a sizeable backlog. Gary and his team did a tremendous job this quarter.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased $465,000 or 16% versus prior year, primarily driven by organic growth, addition of new customers both in retail and e-commerce segments and new product line extensions at retailers

Gross profit for the second quarter increased by $473,000 or 51% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by increased sales volume, labor efficiencies, and a non-recurring inventory provision that occurred last year

SG&A expenses declined by $578,000 to $841,000 for the quarter, or 25% of net sales, driven primarily by lower spending in salaries and benefits, reduced legal and outside marketing services, and a non-recurring impairment of receivables expense that occurred in the second quarter of 2019

Net income increased by$1,100,000

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $1,600,000 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $1,300,000 over the $307,000 on hand on December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company received $619,000 from our lender as part of the PPP stimulus.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $655,000 (1 cent per share)

Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

The Company maintained full manufacturing and distribution activities throughout the quarter, and to date has experienced some supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 emergency. Labor efficiencies have improved over last year during the same time last year.

YTD 2020 Operational Highlights

Net Sales increased by $544,000 or 9.6% versus the same period last year driven by organic growth, product line extensions in the second quarter and sales to new customers

Gross Profits increased by $514,000 or 26% when compared to the same period last year mostly due to increases in labor efficiencies and the impact of one-time costs that occurred last year

SG&A decreased by $1,500,000 or 47% mostly from one-time costs that occurred last year and from cost controls and lower wages

Net Income was $573,000 or 9% of net sales versus a loss of $1,500,000 last year

Conference Call

Mace® will conduct a conference call on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at 11 AM EDT, 8 AM PDT to discuss its financial and operational performance for the quarter.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 360-0862; Conference ID 9602639

A full set of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying slide presentation are available on www.Mace.com. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion. The date ranges the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial-in number listed below and the conference ID 9602639

Encore dial-in number: 855-859-2056 (or internationally on 404-537-3406)

Encore dates: Will be available 2 hours after the call and will expire midnight on October 3, 2020

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company’s other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend to” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Mace Security International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 3,432 $ 2,967 Cost of goods sold 2,032 2,040 Gross profit 1,400 927 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 841 1,419 Amortization of intangible assets 96 67 Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 29 Operating income (loss) 463 (588 ) Interest expense (10) (17 ) Other expense, net – (1 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 453 (606 ) Income tax provision – – Net income (loss) $ 453 $ (606 )

Mace Security International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 6,223 $ 5,679 Cost of goods sold 3,742 3,712 Gross profit 2,481 1,967 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,721 3,237 Amortization of intangible assets 165 134 Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 29 Operating income (loss) 595 (1,433 ) Interest expense (22) (31 ) Interest income – 4 Loss on short-term investments – (1 ) Other expense, net – (1 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 573 (1,462 ) Income tax provision – – Net income (loss) $ 573 $ (1,462 )

Mace Security International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share information)

ASSETS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 1,620 $ 307 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $535 and $536 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,246 1,544 Inventories 1,672 1,591 Notes receivable, net of allowance, and other current assets 276 446 Total current assets 5,814 3,888 Property and equipment: Buildings and leasehold improvements 255 245 Machinery and equipment 2,017 2,003 Furniture and fixtures 110 110 Total property and equipment 2,382 2,358 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,873) (1,796 ) Total property and equipment, net 509 562 Operating lease – right-of-use asset, net of amortization 647 752 Finance lease – right-of-use asset, net of amortization 30 11 Goodwill 1,031 1,031 Intangible assets, net 2,579 2,744 Notes receivable, net of allowance, and other non-current assets 14 14 Total other assets 4,301 4,552 Total assets $ 10,624 $ 9,002

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 220 $ 215 Bank line of credit 600 600 Current operating lease obligation 211 209 Current finance lease obligation 6 3 Accounts payable 904 364 Income taxes payable 55 56 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 364 412 Total current liabilities 2,360 1,859 Long-term debt, net of current portion 173 284 Payroll Protection Program Loan, non-current 619 – Non-current operating lease obligations 455 565 Non-current finance lease obligations 25 8 Total liabilities 3,632 2,716 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 – – Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding shares of 63,954,003 and 63,319,834, at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 639 633 Additional paid-in capital 103,379 103,252 Accumulated deficit (97,004) (97,577 ) 7,014 6,308 Less treasury stock at cost, 90,548 shares at both June30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (22) (22 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,992 6,286 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,624 $ 9,002

Mace Security International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 453 $ (606 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 10 17 Interest income – – Income tax expense – – Depreciation and amortization 133 108 EBITDA 596 (481) Severance 12 – Non-cash stock compensation expense 47 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 655 $ (475 )

Mace Security International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 573 $ (1,462 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 22 31 Interest income – (4 ) Income tax expense – – Depreciation and amortization 241 218 EBITDA 836 (481) Severance – – Non-cash stock compensation expense 77 242 Adjusted EBITDA $ 913 $ (239 )

In this press release, the Company’s financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company’s business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached schedules.

Contacts:

Gary Medved

President and Chief Executive Officer

gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599731/Mace-Security-International-Reports-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results